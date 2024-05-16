RayCare 2024A interoperable with Varian TrueBeam

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is proud to announce that the oncology information system RayCare®* 2024A has been certified to be interoperable with Varian TrueBeam® linear accelerators, version 3.0. This is the result of joint testing activities between RaySearch and Varian Medical Systems during 2024.

In May 2023, RayCare 5B was certified to be interoperable with TrueBeam 3.0. This was 17 months after the release of RayCare 5B. The interoperability certificate for 2024A that was issued now comes already before the release of RayCare 2024A which is scheduled to be finalized in a few weeks from now.

TrueBeam is Varian's most prevalent treatment delivery platform and has been installed in thousands of radiation therapy clinics in the world since its launch in 2010. It supports all treatment techniques and capabilities that are provided by so called c-arm linacs, including IMRT, VMAT and electrons with flexible beam energy selection and non-coplanar beam arrangements. The interoperability certificate applies to linacs in the TrueBeam family equipped with kV imaging: TrueBeam, TrueBeam STx, Edge and VitalBeam.

Agam Sharda, VP of Product & Portfolio Management at Varian, says: "By achieving clinical interoperability between TrueBeam and RayCare, Varian again shows our commitment to developing, deploying, and maintaining critical interfaces for our fleet to operate seamlessly. RaySearch as an alliance in our ecosystem program is another example of our resolve to meet the diverse needs of customers across the world."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Interoperability with treatment delivery systems is a key feature of RayCare and it is gratifying to see that the interoperability of the latest version of RayCare with TrueBeam has been achieved in time for the release and I look forward to clinical implementation of the connection later in 2024."

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

