RayCare in clinical use with CyberKnife at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) in Switzerland

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

10 Jul, 2023, 06:41 ET

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Lausanne Univeristy Hospital (CHUV), Switzerland, has treated their first patient using RayStation®* treatment planning system together with the oncology information system RayCare®* in combination with the Accuray CyberKnife® treatment delivery system.

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first treatment - for a patient with brain metastasis - was successfully carried out on June 9.

Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) has been a RaySearch customer since 2017. In 2021, the relationship with the clinic was extended as CHUV ordered additional RayStation functionality for automated treatment planning and segmentation using artificial intelligence machine learning techniques, as well as support for CyberKnife planning. At the same time the hospital also decided to invest in RayCare and RaySearch's oncology analytics system RayIntelligence. RayCare is the key component in order for CHUV to coordinate and optimize its workflows and treatment management and will fully replace the hospital's previous oncology information system.

CHUV and RaySearch are working together in a program that includes various dimensions of treatment optimization, operational efficiency including optimal machine utilization and the new treatment technique FLASH radiotherapy*. Taking RayCare in clinical use with CyberKnife is an important step forward in this program. CHUV will now, in a phased approach, start using RayCare with their other treatment delivery systems. At its completion, CHUV will conduct all major radiation oncology activities, including treatment planning, record and verify, workflow management and data analytics, exclusively with RaySearch software.

Prof Jean Bourhis, Chair of Radiation Oncology Department at Lausanne University Hospital, says: "This is a first successful step towards transitioning our department to a fully automated platform. Our collaboration with RaySearch will bring more safety and security for our treatments."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am very pleased to hear that the first treatment with CyberKnife using RayStation and RayCare has been successfully carried out at this world-class center. I am impressed by the ambitious program at CHUV and we are happy to support them with a complete software suite that enables optimization of operational efficiency and improved treatment quality."

Suzanne Winter, President and CEO, Accuray, says: "On behalf of the global Accuray team I congratulate Prof. Bourhis and his colleagues on the treatment of their first patient using the CyberKnife System, RayStation and RayCare. The integration of RayCare with our advanced radiation delivery system will provide additional flexibility and expanded options for treating the high volume of patients the CHUV team sees daily in their practice. We value our long-term partnership with CHUV and look forward to continuing to work with them to optimize patient care."

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

UMCG in the Netherlands purchases Micro-RayStation for pre-clinical research, RaySearch Laboratories

Henrik Bergentoft leaves the position as CFO for RaySearch

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.