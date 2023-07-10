RayCare in clinical use with CyberKnife at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) in Switzerland

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Lausanne Univeristy Hospital (CHUV), Switzerland, has treated their first patient using RayStation®* treatment planning system together with the oncology information system RayCare®* in combination with the Accuray CyberKnife® treatment delivery system.

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first treatment - for a patient with brain metastasis - was successfully carried out on June 9.

Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) has been a RaySearch customer since 2017. In 2021, the relationship with the clinic was extended as CHUV ordered additional RayStation functionality for automated treatment planning and segmentation using artificial intelligence machine learning techniques, as well as support for CyberKnife planning. At the same time the hospital also decided to invest in RayCare and RaySearch's oncology analytics system RayIntelligence. RayCare is the key component in order for CHUV to coordinate and optimize its workflows and treatment management and will fully replace the hospital's previous oncology information system.

CHUV and RaySearch are working together in a program that includes various dimensions of treatment optimization, operational efficiency including optimal machine utilization and the new treatment technique FLASH radiotherapy*. Taking RayCare in clinical use with CyberKnife is an important step forward in this program. CHUV will now, in a phased approach, start using RayCare with their other treatment delivery systems. At its completion, CHUV will conduct all major radiation oncology activities, including treatment planning, record and verify, workflow management and data analytics, exclusively with RaySearch software.

Prof Jean Bourhis, Chair of Radiation Oncology Department at Lausanne University Hospital, says: "This is a first successful step towards transitioning our department to a fully automated platform. Our collaboration with RaySearch will bring more safety and security for our treatments."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am very pleased to hear that the first treatment with CyberKnife using RayStation and RayCare has been successfully carried out at this world-class center. I am impressed by the ambitious program at CHUV and we are happy to support them with a complete software suite that enables optimization of operational efficiency and improved treatment quality."

Suzanne Winter, President and CEO, Accuray, says: "On behalf of the global Accuray team I congratulate Prof. Bourhis and his colleagues on the treatment of their first patient using the CyberKnife System, RayStation and RayCare. The integration of RayCare with our advanced radiation delivery system will provide additional flexibility and expanded options for treating the high volume of patients the CHUV team sees daily in their practice. We value our long-term partnership with CHUV and look forward to continuing to work with them to optimize patient care."

