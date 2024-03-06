Raycon Announces Ray J Exit

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raycon , the premier Everyday Tech brand designing reliable, accessible and delightful consumer products, today announces that to pursue his first personal passion in television, co-founder Ray J is stepping away from his role as an officer and shareholder by fully divesting his shares of Raycon in a company buyback.

The decision, which was reached through mutual agreement between Ray J and company leadership, comes at an opportune time for both parties. Ray J focuses his full energy and vision into Tronix Network, a new and separate television content venture, unaffiliated with Raycon. For Raycon, the brand looks to continue the expansion of its core portfolio of audio products to new categories, such as mobile accessories, and expands to broader international markets, including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"We are excited for what the future holds for both Ray J and Raycon. Our paths may diverge, but our mutual respect and admiration for each other's work remain steadfast. At Raycon, we're focused on designing great tech for all of our customers," said Ray Lee, Raycon CEO.

