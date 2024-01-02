RAYDIA FOOD GROUP CREATED AS NEW HOLDING COMPANY FOR INDIANA-BASED FOODSERVICE DISTRIBUTOR STANZ-TROYER

News provided by

Raydia Food Group

02 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana's largest foodservice distribution holding company – Stanz-Troyer – announced today that it will now operate under a new unified brand name as Raydia Food Group.

The new Raydia Food Group platform enables existing customers of Stanz and Troyer's to continue to benefit from industry-leading service with deep expertise across Indiana and nearby regions. The company currently enjoys U.S. sales of $500 million across all of its key markets – foodservice, restaurants, butcher shops, convenience stores, school nutrition, government and supermarkets.

"Raydia Food Group will now be the cohesive platform to help fuel growth for Stanz, Troyer's and other foodservice brands we may acquire" says Moe Alkemade, CEO and Board Member of Stanz-Troyer, who will become CEO of the new Raydia Food Group. "The creation of Raydia Food Group is a strategic decision designed to fast track growth for our employees, investors, and customers. Most importantly, this cohesive platform enables other local food distribution companies that wish to join the Raydia family to retain their individual culture and heritage."

Alkemade underscored that the roles and responsibilities of Stanz-Troyer's 450 employees will not change. Both Stanz and Troyer's will retain their unique brand equity, customers and long-term viability, but will now operate under Raydia Food Group, which has replaced the Stanz-Troyer holding company name. In addition to job growth, Alkemade says the new platform will facilitate the adoption of new technology and equipment, and expansion into new geographic markets.

"With our aggressive growth goals, the new Raydia Food Group brand will ensure that our customers continue to benefit from Stanz and Troyer's expertise and enhanced service, developed through their combined 175 years of experience in foodservice distribution," added Alkemade.

Alkemade brings to Raydia Food Group his past experience as CEO of Raymundos Food Group, President/Chief Strategy Officer for Treehouse Foods, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Private Brands and Global Sourcing for Walgreens, and Vice President for Kraft Foods. 

South Bend, Indiana-based Stanz Foodservice merged in 2022 with Goshen, Indiana-based Troyer Foods – becoming the Midwest's largest and most respected independent foodservice distribution company.

Both companies will continue to operate under their original Stanz and Troyer's brand names, but all email domain names will shift to @raydia.com.

For more information, visit Raydia Food Group's website at www.raydia.com.

SOURCE Raydia Food Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.