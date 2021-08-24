Raydiant and Captivate Join Forces to Expand the Reach of Digital Signage, and Improve Tenant Communication, in Upscale Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , a full-service digital signage and experience platform provider, is partnering with Captivate, the leading location-based digital video network provider, to expand the reach and revenue of digital screens in upscale residential and office buildings. This digital signage solution is available through the Raydiant platform, using Raydiant-enabled screens and access to both Raydiant and Captivate content, for expanded audience reach and impact. The focus of this digital signage integration is to improve communication with tenants, workers and visitors of upscale community buildings. The displays will live primarily in common spaces like lobbies and elevators, capturing more eyes and engaging more people where they live, work and play.

Captivate Joins Forces with Raydiant

"We are thrilled to join forces with Captivate," said Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat. "At Raydiant, we're constantly looking to offer our customers more impactful ways to reach their audiences—whether they're customers in a retail store, diners at a restaurant, workers in an office or tenants of upscale communities. And though Raydiant is in and of itself a comprehensive platform, incorporating Captivate allows us to offer an expanded selection of curated content that speaks to a specific demographic—the upscale live and workspace."

"Since our inception, content curation has been at the core of Captivate's offering," said Marc Kidd, Chief Executive Officer at Captivate. "Our partnership with Raydiant is a natural extension and we are excited to deliver our quality content mix of live news, entertainment & information as well as real-time communication solutions to their platform."

Captivate offers relevant, professionally curated content and custom messaging for property managers to inform, engage and reassure their tenants. These displays are effective for high-traffic areas and used to communicate messages like community announcements and events, health and safety reminders, advertisements, news from trusted media sources, live weather reports and other relevant content. This innovative app integration is now part of Raydiant's In-Location Experience Platform. To learn more, visit raydiant.com .

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures and Ron Conway.

About Captivate

For nearly 25 years, Captivate has been the leading location-based digital video office network. Known for its vast network of elevator and large format displays throughout North America, Captivate engages millions of modern professionals with timely news, actionable information and relevant advertising placement. Captivate is now leveraging this expertise beyond the office and extending its reach to valuable audiences where they work, live and play. Whether it's at home, on the golf course or any location along the consumer journey, Captivate continues to deliver a premium, brand safe advertising experience in a 100% viewable and fraud free captive environment. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit captivate.com.

