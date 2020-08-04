Raydiant and Hoopla Partner to Bring Engaging Performance Management Dashboards to the Home Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and experience platform Raydiant and leading performance management and motivation platform Hoopla, today announced a new strategic partnership to bring engaging performance dashboards to the home office.

Under the partnership, Hoopla's technology will be available on Raydiant's Virtual Room Experience Platform . Users can access Hoopla through their TVs or the Microsoft Surface Tablet. This new integration will enable KPI-based teams working from home to remain motivated, engaged, and on track to hit their goals.

Raydiant + Hoopla On A TV Or On A Tablet

Commenting on the partnership, Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat said: "Keeping teams focused on the metrics that matter most has never been more important for companies of all sizes and Hoopla has built an incredible solution that helps managers keep their teams engaged. They've gamified KPI management in a fun and engaging way and we are thrilled to bring them onto our platform."

"Raydiant's experience platform empowers companies to turn any screen into a powerful communication device. By joining forces our customers can now motivate and manage their teams with digital displays in the office or on a second screen tablet at home," said Mike Smalls, CEO of Hoopla.

As teams across the world adapt to the challenges that come with remote workforce management, this partnership represents an exciting way for leaders to engage their remote teams before they eventually return to the office.

Commenting on this eventual return to work, Marhamat said: "While we are excited for this integration to serve remote teams, as workers begin returning to the office, they will be able to seamlessly transition back to using Hoopla + Raydiant in the office."

About Raydiant:

Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

About Hoopla:

Hoopla is the new way to win for high-velocity teams. Hoopla's Performance Management & Motivation Platform combines data intelligence, motivational psychology and modern game mechanics in a powerfully simple application that makes it easy for managers to motivate team performance from anywhere.

Contact:

Melissa McMillen

415-971-0894

[email protected]

SOURCE Raydiant