Raydiant and Toast Partner, Bringing Together the Top-Rated Digital Signage and Customer Experience Platform with the Best in Digital Menu Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and experience platform Raydiant , today announced its integration with restaurant management platform provider Toast to offer restaurants and other businesses a way to deliver a more convenient and enjoyable in-location experience for their customers. The strategic integration brings together Raydiant's multidimensional platform of digital signage and interactive apps, with Toast's digital menu app, which makes creating, scheduling, and updating on-screen menus simple and seamless.

"We're excited to partner with the best restaurant menu technology provider on the market," commented Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat on the integration with Toast. "This is the first integration of its kind to solve a major problem for restaurateurs: having a central hub where they can manage and update all their digital menus and signage. Now they can update their bar menus, wine lists, drive-thru and curbside menus—all from one interface. This same interface also enables them to create promotional posters and sizzle reels, custom music playlists, QR codes for contactless transactions, digital signs for outdoor dining, and everything they need to provide a positive, seamless customer experience."

Quick-serve and fast-casual restaurants that wish to improve their in-location customer experience will see the most value with this upgrade. They now can use one platform to create digital in-store and drive thru-menus, interactive self-service kiosks, self-service POS, smart price tags, social walls, and more. This bundled offering lets you offer so much more to your customers, and helps you stay competitive. It also streamlines restaurant management by providing one centralized location from which to manage all of these moving parts. And since this platform shares information across components—such as deleting a menu item off your POS and automatically updating menu and drive-thru boards—it makes the life of a busy restaurateur that much easier.

Another major benefit of the Raydiant system is its plug-and-play hardware and easy setup. Businesses can get set up in a day—whether they're using the platform in one or all of their locations—and start designing, scheduling, and displaying menus immediately. And, all of this functionality is remotely accessible through Raydiant's secure cloud-based system, which business owners can access from any device, anywhere. This makes it easy for restaurants to instantly update their menu items and prices, add promotional and seasonal fare, and advertise special events like wine nights and taco Tuesdays. This is all made possible through Raydiant's robust, reliable system that delivers a 99.95% uptime. To learn more, visit raydiant.com .

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway. For more information, please visit https://raydiant.com

About Toast

Launched in 2013, Toast is democratizing technology for restaurants of all sizes. Built exclusively for restaurants and driven by a passion to enable their success, Toast connects employees, operations, and guests on an easy-to-use platform so restaurateurs can stay one step ahead of a rapidly evolving hospitality market. Tens of thousands of restaurants partner with Toast to increase revenue, streamline operations, retain great employees, and create raving fans. Toast was named to Fortune's 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology, 2020 Forbes Fintech 50, 2020 Forbes Cloud 100, Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Listing - National Overall Winner, and the 2019 SXSW Interactive Innovation Finals. Learn more at www.toasttab.com .

