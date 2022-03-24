Raydiant and TRAY Partner, Offering a POS-powered Digital Signage Solution That Makes Running a Restaurant Easier

The modern TRAY POS system streamlines transactions across end points (table, online, curbside, pickup and delivery), optimizing the guest experience while automating back of house processes. For guests, the system means more convenient ordering and payment options, shorter wait times and instant access to loyalty points and customer perks. For brick-and-mortar restaurants it means easier third-party integrations, resulting in more revenue and better staff productivity.

Now, a strategic partner in Raydiant's marketplace of over 100 apps, the integration with TRAY offers a variety of benefits to both restaurant customers and their back of house staff:

Automatically update your Raydiant-powered digital menu boards to reflect real-time item availability and pricing. If you 86 the avocado toast, it comes off the menu instantly - creating less disappointment and confusion for customers.

Coming soon: Motivate restaurant staff by offering gamified contests around limited time offers (LTOs) and other sales activity - connected directly to your TRAY POS data. Raydiant's employee engagement platform for brick-and-mortar lets you create contests to track who sells the most of your LTO (Hawaiian pizza, anyone?), and offers a personalized recognition and reward platform to celebrate your winner at contest end.

"Your customer experience will define your ability to not just survive, but thrive as a modern brick-and-mortar," says Raydiant's CEO, Bobby Marhamat. "At a time when capturing customer loyalty is more important than ever, restaurants need a way to offer a more memorable and personalized in-location customer experience. One integral place this happens is at the point of sale. Customers entering your restaurant want to make decisions quickly, and have the opportunity to discover new menu items. By partnering with TRAY, we can get customers the information they need about the menu items they crave, and streamline back of house operations for hard-working restaurant staff."

"Both Raydiant and TRAY have the goal of creating the kind of in-location experiences that keep customers coming back," says TRAY CEO, Peter Kellis. "That's why this partnership is so ideal, and why we're so excited for this integration."

The TRAY POS system is now available as part of Raydiant's app marketplace , and is accessible from the Raydiant dashboard. To use TRAY as part of the Raydiant system, Raydiant customers will need a TRAY subscription and hardware. To learn more about this exciting new integration, visit Raydiant.com/marketplace/tray .

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the AI-powered, in-location experience management platform of choice for the world's largest brands in restaurant, retail, banking and more. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing and communications executives can more effectively scale their brick-and-mortar operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keeps customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com.

