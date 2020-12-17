Raydiant and XITE Partner to Bring Music Videos to Businesses, Retailers, Offices and More

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , a digital signage and experience platform company, today announced its alliance with XITE , a music video platform. The partnership serves to bring premium music video service to brick and mortar businesses, retailers, and office locations throughout the United States.

Raydiant's interactive experience platform is designed to help customers create, manage, and scale customized experiences for their in-location space. By adding XITE to their Raydiant Application Marketplace, businesses will be able to play their customers' favorite music videos in-venue at the push of a button. XITE features a full catalog of music videos from top and independent artists and nearly 100 distinct and constantly refreshed channels focusing on a range of genres, decades, moods, themes and seasonal events. Raydiant's clients will be able to like, skip, and curate a soundtrack for their consumers' experience.

Via Raydiant's experience management software, XITE will be able to bring the ultimate music video experience to customers at bars, restaurants, gyms, shops, office lobbies and more," said XITE's Co-CEO, Cees Honig. "We are happy to take part in making the return to in-person experiences enjoyable and memorable, and excited to be doing so with an amazing partner like Raydiant."

Raydiant's CEO, Bobby Marhamat said, "As the leader in in-location experiences, we are constantly on the hunt for progressive companies that can help our customers create phenomenal experiences for their customers. From the initial talks with XITE to the development of an exciting partnership, we could not be more excited to offer our customers this combined solution that will revolutionize the customer experience in locations."

About Raydiant

Raydiant helps brick-and-mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging in Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic VC, and Ron Conway.

About XITE

XITE aims to offer the best music video experience in the world. Founded in the Netherlands, XITE now reaches 100 million households across Europe and North America through linear networks, interactive TV apps, and on-demand streaming services. The company revolutionized the way audiences experience music videos by allowing viewers to search, like, and skip through its entire catalog, enjoy channels curated by its team of music experts and create their own channel based on a genre, decade style and mood using its unique Mixer feature. XITE has a full music video catalog from top and independent artists.

