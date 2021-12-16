Raydiant Announces Partnership with Global Display Solutions, Together Offering High-Impact, Turnkey Drive-Thru Solutions for Quick-Service Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and customer experience provider, Raydiant, has announced a strategic partnership with digital screen technology firm Global Display Solutions (GDS). This partnership enables Raydiant to offer a closed-loop, turnkey drive-thru solution for restaurants. This solution consists of Raydiant's comprehensive sign management platform and high-brightness LCD screens and hardware by GDS.

GDS offers outdoor-rated screens that are easily readable and visually impactful, even in sunlit conditions. These outdoor displays are made durable, providing years of use in commercial and public environments.

Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat is optimistic about this new partnership, and what it means for Raydiant customers. "Our restaurant customers have long expressed interest in a turnkey drive-thru signage solution," said Marhamat. "Joining forces with GDS allows us to expand our offerings to include a comprehensive drive-thru system — complete with LCD screen, enclosure, hardware, and installation — powered by the Raydiant platform. The result? Visually impactful and easy-to-read drive-thru menus that engage customers, and a simple-to-design, easy-to-update system that simplifies business for restaurants."

"This partnership brings together the best of digital signage with the best of LCD screen technology," GDS Group Founder and CEO, Giovanni Cariolato, said. "We're excited about joining forces with Raydiant, and offering their customers a drive-thru solution designed to be both durable and highly visible for the outdoor environment."

To learn more about this partnership, and how to onboard a fully operational drive-thru solution that combines the Raydiant signage platform and GDS screen technology, visit raydiant.com.

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures and Ron Conway.

Contact:

Bobby Marhamat

4152711270

[email protected]

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.