Raydiant Brings Top Restaurant Leaders to the National Restaurant Association Show 2024

Industry Pioneers to Offer Free 30-Minute Consulting Sessions and Live Podcast Broadcasts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the leading provider of in-location experience solutions for restaurants and brick-and-mortar locations, is set to revolutionize the National Restaurant Association Show in 2024 with an unparalleled experience in their booth featuring an all-star lineup of top restaurant leaders from across the United States. Raydiant will offer free 30-minute consulting sessions and daily live podcast broadcasts, providing invaluable insights to attendees of the show in their booth 5653.

The National Restaurant Association Show, held from May 18-24 in Chicago, is the premier event for the restaurant industry, attracting over 65,000 professionals worldwide. Raydiant's presence at the show will be a game-changer for restaurateurs seeking expert advice and cutting-edge solutions.

Raydiant has assembled an impressive roster of industry luminaries to provide free consulting sessions, including, but not limited to:

Attendees can book one-on-one sessions with these visionary leaders, gaining personalized insights and strategies to elevate their restaurant businesses directly from Raydiant's website.

In addition to the consulting sessions, Raydiant will host daily live podcast broadcasts featuring industry experts. The podcasts will delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities facing the restaurant sector, providing listeners with actionable takeaways to drive growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to bring together this exceptional group of restaurant leaders at the National Restaurant Association Show," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "Our goal is to empower restaurateurs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. The combination of free consulting sessions and live podcast broadcasts will deliver an unmatched experience for attendees."

Raydiant will offer hands-on sessions on its groundbreaking technology, including POS-powered dynamic signage solutions, menu solutions, drive-through signage, AI solutions, and employee experience solutions.

Visit the Raydiant NRA landing page to learn more about Raydiant's presence at the National Restaurant Association Show 2023 and to book a free consulting session.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is a cloud-based technology provider that powers digital signage and employee experience solutions for brick-and-mortar businesses in various industries, including restaurants, retail, hospitality, banking, and entertainment. Raydiant works with marketing, communications, customer experience, and IT teams at almost 6,000 brands, delivering in-location insights powered by AI to drive business success. For more information, visit www.raydiant.com.

