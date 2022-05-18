Raydiant Launches First of its Kind Mobile Application to Drive More Connected and Equitable Employee Experiences for Brick-and-Mortar

New app will combine Raydiant's in-location experience platform with performance-enhancing solutions to power the future work, especially for deskless employees at brick-and-mortar locations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the leading in-location experience management platform for brick-and-mortar enterprises, today announced the launch of its first ever mobile application, focused on creating a more connected employee experience. The launch comes at a critical time, as workers faced severe impacts from COVID, including high turnover rates, low morale, safety and security. Companies are now focused on keeping employee morale high, providing tools and technology that increase deskless worker engagement through real-time communication, recognition and incentives.

One of the key service offerings with the Raydiant mobile app is a new, robust messaging platform, which allows management at brick-and-mortar restaurants, retail stores, hospitality venues, bank branches and more to efficiently communicate with employees, especially their deskless staff – many of whom typically don't have access to a laptop or even a corporate email address. Teams can broadcast shift schedules, inventory management alerts, or information about current products, sales and promotions. With Raydiant's rewards and recognition platform, employees can give shout outs and view sales contest leaderboards integrated with their in-store point of sale revenue. Stores also have the ability to issue emergency alerts, including last minute store closures. For stores who aren't able to invest in mobile technology — or in situations where mobile phone access is in conflict with sanitary guidelines — Raydiant offers back office or break room digital screens and signage to broadcast the same content applications available in the mobile app.

"Part of our vision for creating amazing experiences for brick-and-mortar brands is to enable information flow from corporate to frontline employees," said Bobby Marhamat, Raydiant's CEO. "We're hearing more and more from customers, prospects and through competitive research that getting messages and content to employees is critical to businesses in all industries. This is especially true for deskless employees. Keeping employees informed and connected is a key aspect of inclusive and equitable employee engagement, which leads to happier employees and, in turn, a better customer experience."

The Raydiant mobile app combines data intelligence and modern game mechanics to make it easy for managers to motivate team performance from anywhere. Managers can inspire friendly employee competition via company-wide tournaments or challenges where employees earn points to redeem on a variety of enticing rewards — from travel and local experiences to merchandise, gift cards, electronics and more. The app presents the competitive data in the form of automatically-updated, real-time leaderboards and charts with data aggregated from POS systems like Toast and coming soon, Revel and Square. According to Raydiant's internal data, companies with highly engaged employees can increase productivity by 25 percent and improve operating income by 19.2 percent over a 12-month period.

The Raydiant mobile app is now available for download on both iOS and Android app stores. For more information on Raydiant, visit https://www.raydiant.com .

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the AI-powered, in-location experience management platform of choice for the world's largest brands in restaurant, retail, hospitality, banking and more. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing and communications executives can more effectively scale their brick-and-mortar operations, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keeps customers coming back and buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 4,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including First Bank, Dickey's BBQ, Harvard University, The Salvation Army, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Thomson Reuters, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised a total of $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com .

