Raydiant Launches Integrated AI & Computer Vision Technologies to Bridge the Gap Between Bricks and Clicks

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the Experience Platform™ and leader for in-store experiences, deepened their artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision capabilities with the acquisitions of Sightcorp and Perch . Additionally, Raydiant has added hundreds of application partners to become the leading in-store experience platform.

Completing the two acquisitions will bring expanded capabilities onto one platform to enable retailers to create dynamic and data-driven experiences, which Raydiant can only create.

The Only Platform for Physical Locations

The new ground-breaking capabilities include the following:

Lift-and-learn uses smart shelves powered by sensors (similar to hotel room mini-bars), tags or cameras to give customers information and promotions about the products they pick up. Raydiant now supports more sensor types than any other platform.

uses smart shelves powered by sensors (similar to hotel room mini-bars), tags or cameras to give customers information and promotions about the products they pick up. Raydiant now supports more sensor types than any other platform. People AI identifies the age, gender, and sentiment of a shopper while maintaining privacy (GDPR and CCPA compliance). Along with lift-and-learn, People AI allows businesses to deliver personalized experiences and content to each customer based on who they are and what they're doing at the shelf.

identifies the age, gender, and sentiment of a shopper while maintaining privacy (GDPR and CCPA compliance). Along with lift-and-learn, People AI allows businesses to deliver personalized experiences and content to each customer based on who they are and what they're doing at the shelf. Interactive digital signage is the customer-facing experience platform that allows businesses to display content on screens that may be free-standing, mounted to walls, embedded in displays, or via electronic shelf labels. These screens can show product details, ratings and reviews, influencer content, QR codes, cross-sell suggestions, seasonal promotions, endless aisle selection, and more

is the customer-facing experience platform that allows businesses to display content on screens that may be free-standing, mounted to walls, embedded in displays, or via electronic shelf labels. These screens can show product details, ratings and reviews, influencer content, QR codes, cross-sell suggestions, seasonal promotions, endless aisle selection, and more Open application marketplace for partners to quickly port their digital software applications to be deployed in-store, letting Raydiant's best-of-breed technology manage the challenges of in-store deployment (device management and reliability, connectivity, analytics, etc.).

Raydiant announced it now has hundreds of partner applications within the Raydiant Marketplace, including Virtual Try-On platforms PerfectCorp, FaceCake, and Holition; retail media network monetization platforms; inventory and planogram compliance detection; and employee management and gamification. Raydiant has also integrated with the top point of sales systems for dynamic menus, catalogs, pricing, and personalization, including NCR, Square, Lightspeed, Toast, Lightspeed, PAR/Brink and Clover.

Raydiant's platform is used at six of the Top 10 Consumer Packaged Goods companies and six of the Top 25 retailers, where it drives 87% sales lifts on average. In addition, Raydiant has been named by Business Insider as one of the top 10 most promising start-ups by VCs.

Raydiant continues strengthening its platform to create a truly personalized shopping experience that combines the best of digital and physical shopping, allowing for better customer engagement and loyalty. "Retailers have struggled to bring digital in-store due to the overwhelming number of point solutions, lack of reliability, intelligence and data visibility. For the first time, retailers and brands can deploy their online tools and bring them to their physical locations with 99.99% reliability and total visibility. We're proud to be the first company able to offer it all under one platform," said CEO Bobby Marhamat.

