Raydiant Partners with Retail Analytics Platform RetailNext to Automate Occupancy Tracking for Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the top customer-rated digital signage and experience platform provider on the market, has partnered with retail analytics platform RetailNext to support retailers during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The multifunctional Raydiant In-Location Experience Platform has gotten even more robust with the addition of RetailNext's occupancy tracking. With limited occupancy requirements during the pandemic, retailers are having to use personnel to manually track store occupancy. Raydiant and RetailNext eliminate this need by automating this process and displaying current occupancy levels on in-location screens, freeing up staff and streamlining the customer experience.

Raydiant + RetailNext Partnership

"This strategic partnership was born from the desire to better support our retail customers, both during and after COVID-19," said Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat. "We've seen the challenges that they face having to constantly track their occupancy level to ensure limited capacity percentages, and we wanted to offer a better solution--one that automated and simplified this process. Automatic data tracking through Raydiant and RetailNext gives them the space they need to be more productive, freeing up their staff to help more customers and offer that personalized service known to increase revenue and attract more customers."

The RetailNext system uses a mix of data collected from video analytics, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, POS systems and other sources that track in-store data in real time. This system tracks and sends the current occupancy level to a Raydiant screen or screens, letting staff and customers know when the store is at, near or under capacity. The system updates in a matter of seconds so that the data is always accurate and up to date, letting customers know when they can enter and when they must wait. This exciting app integration is now part of Raydiant's In-Location Experience Platform . To learn more, visit raydiant.com .

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway. For more information, please visit raydiant.com .

