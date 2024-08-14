Raydiant Shines in the 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the leading in-location experience platform, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, climbing to the impressive spot of #385 from last year's #460. This recognition by Inc. celebrates the remarkable journeys of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, with past honorees including industry giants like Google, Patagonia, and Under Armour.

Sustained Growth and Innovation

Raydiant's consistent recognition in the Inc. 5000 is a testament to its exceptional growth and ability to sustain and build on that momentum over the past few years. The company has been at the forefront of transforming the brick-and-mortar landscape, offering a unique synergy of physical and digital experiences enhanced by AI technology within the platform. This sustained growth and innovation instills confidence in Raydiant's future and its ability to continue leading the industry.

"Our ongoing journey to the top of the Inc. 5000 rankings is about more than just exceptional growth. It's a reflection of our unwavering commitment to innovation and our relentless focus on helping brick-and-mortar businesses create engaging and personalized in-store experiences," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. This commitment to innovation inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Revolutionizing In-Location Experiences

Raydiant's platform is designed to help restaurants, retailers, banks, and hotels more effectively manage and scale their physical locations. With Raydiant, marketers, IT professionals, franchise operators, and executives can reduce technology headaches, create seamless, personalized in-store experiences, and drive increased sales and engagement. This ability to simplify and streamline technology management can provide a sense of relief to our clients, allowing them to focus on their core business operations.

Expanding Clientele and Industry Reach

Raydiant has grown its client base in the past few years to nearly 5,800 brands, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises. Some esteemed clients benefiting from Raydiant's innovative solutions include Dickey's BBQ, Wahlburgers, Purina, and Chick-fil-A.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the leading in-location Experience OS for the world's most renowned restaurants, retail, hospitality, banking, and brands. With Raydiant, franchise managers, IT, marketing, and communications executives can scale their brick-and-mortar operations more effectively, reduce anxiety from outdated technology oversight, and seamlessly create more engaging and personalized in-store experiences that keep customers buying more. Raydiant works with nearly 5,500 brands, from SMB to enterprise, including Johnson and Johnson, Nestlé, Unilever, The Estée Lauder Companies, Paradies Legerdiere, Red Bull, Chick-Fil-A, Sunglass Hut, and Wahlburgers. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $50 million from 8VC, Atomic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Mark Wahlberg Investments, Bloomberg Beta, Gaingels, Illuminate Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and Ron Conway. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com.

