Raydiant Teams Up with Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken to Revamp In-Store Experience Across Franchise Locations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , the leading in-location experience platform, today announced a new partnership with Shaquille O'Neal-owned Big Chicken , the bodacious chicken concept known for its larger-than-life menu items and team-ups with notable cruise ship and aerospace partners.

Big Chicken approached Raydiant in 2023 with a challenge to enhance the in-restaurant experience across all the brand's franchise locations. Over several meetings, Raydiant demonstrated how its cloud-based system, which seamlessly integrates with Big Chicken's strategic POS provider partner PAR/Brink, could power dynamic digital menu boards and enable real-time content updates based on item availability or limited-time promotions.

The solution proved highly successful and brought substantial ROI to Big Chicken, leading to excitement about rolling out Raydiant as a main tech solution for all store locations.

As part of the partnership, Raydiant will provide white-glove service to all the star-powered chicken chain locations, handling content creation and management for digital screens on behalf of the brand. Raydiant also showcased its offerings to franchisees at Big Chicken's recent annual franchisee meeting, generating significant interest and commitments from more than 10 franchise owners to implement the solution due to the near-immediate impact they witnessed.

"We are thrilled to be selected as Big Chicken's digital experience and in-location operating system partner," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "This partnership is a testament to our platform's impact on brick-and-mortar brands looking to create more engaging in-location experiences that drive repeat visits and revenue. We look forward to building on our success and bringing Big Chicken's lively in-restaurant experience to fruition across all locations."

The companies are also exploring future solutions, including drive-thru signage, programmatic advertising opportunities, and deploying Raydiant's Visitor Insight offering to provide location-based analytics on customer behavior.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the leading in-location Experience OS, empowering the world's most innovative brick-and-mortar brands in the restaurant, retail, hospitality, banking, and entertainment industries. By combining digital signage, employee experience solutions, and AI-driven location insights, Raydiant enables franchise managers, IT, marketing, and communications executives to effectively scale their operations, reduce technology oversight anxiety, and create seamless, personalized in-store experiences that drive customer loyalty and increased sales.

To learn more about Raydiant, visit www.raydiant.com

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal. Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n' cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O'Neal. With 18 traditional locations currently open and several in the development pipeline, Big Chicken is prepped to begin U.S. and international expansion through franchising.

To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com .

Contact:

Ryan Helmstettler

415-988-0372

[email protected]

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.