Raydiant's New Consumer Behavior Report Highlights the Importance of In-Store Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-location experience management platform Raydiant has released the findings from its second annual State of Consumer Behavior Report.

The report surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers on Dec. 8, 2020, with a goal of better understanding the evolving habits, preferences, and behaviors of consumers shopping both online and offline.

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, said, "The findings confirm our belief that despite all the change that came in 2020, many consumers still prefer shopping in person. The brands who survive and thrive in the years ahead will be those who focus on serving these consumers and use in-location experiences as a competitive advantage."

Key findings:

Many consumers still prefer shopping in person. Forty-six percent of respondents said that given the choice, they prefer to shop in person rather than online. This represents a nine percent decline from Raydiant's previous State of Consumer Behavior 2020 report.

Positive offline experiences can make a big impact. Ninety percent of consumers say they are more likely to return again, 61% of consumers say they are likely to spend more at a location and 65% of consumers say they are likely to spend more online with a brand — all if they have a positive offline experience.

Customers still prefer the experience of interacting directly with products. Thirty-three percent of respondents prefer shopping at physical stores because they like to see and feel products, while 26% enjoy the overall experience of shopping in person.

Brand loyalty is lacking. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they have replaced products they typically purchase at physical stores with competitors' online alternatives. Twenty-five percent said that they switch brands more often today than ever before.

Brands are doubling down on improving the offline customer experience. The report shows 29.8% of respondents said in-location customer service has gotten better in the past year.

