Rayence Breaks the Boundaries of Point-of-Care Imaging with the Launch of Integrated Portable X-ray Diagnostic Solutions 'Anywhere-M' and 'Anywhere-V'

Integrated all-in-one workflow combining a portable X-ray generator, detector, and imaging software

Powered by Rayence's proprietary SHINE denoising algorithm and military grade detector durability for emergency, disaster relief, and field diagnostics

Cost effective, high performance solution designed to accelerate the expansion of telemedicine and mobile healthcare worldwide

HWASEONG, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rayence, a global leader in digital X-ray detectors and medical imaging solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation portable X-ray as diagnostic solutions, designed to extend diagnostic imaging beyond the traditional hospital environment and bring high quality care directly to the point of need. The new lineup includes 'Anywhere-M', a mobile imaging solution for human healthcare, and 'Anywhere-V', a portable diagnostic solution optimized for veterinary and field animal care.

Rayence expands the boundaries of point-of-care imaging with its new integrated portable X-ray diagnostic solutions, Anywhere-M for human healthcare and Anywhere-V for veterinary and field animal care.

Unlike conventional portable systems that simply bundle individual devices together, the 'Anywhere' series is a fully integrated all-in-one diagnostic solution that seamlessly combines a portable X-ray generator, a high resolution digital detector, and Rayence's dedicated imaging software platforms, 'Xmaru Pro' for human healthcare and 'VetView Pro' for veterinary applications, into a unified imaging workflow.

Designed for effortless interoperability, the system minimizes setup complexity and eliminates time consuming calibration procedures, enabling healthcare professionals to acquire diagnostic quality images almost instantly. The solution is expected to significantly enhance diagnostic efficiency in emergency departments, trauma centers, disaster relief operations, military medical units, and home healthcare settings, where rapid decision making is critical and access to conventional imaging infrastructure is limited.

Anywhere-M: Portable Imaging Solution for Emergency and Home Healthcare

The Anywhere-M solution overcomes one of the most significant limitations of portable X-ray systems, reduced output efficiency, through Rayence's proprietary 'SHINE (Smart High-resolution Image Noise Elimination)' technology.

SHINE is an advanced image processing algorithm that dramatically improves the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of low dose X-ray images, producing exceptionally clear, high resolution diagnostic images without requiring additional hardware. This enables clinicians to obtain hospital grade image quality in challenging environments while minimizing patient radiation exposure.

The system supports real time, high resolution imaging across a wide range of anatomical regions, including the chest, shoulder, knee, skull, and hand, empowering medical professionals to make confident diagnostic decisions wherever care is delivered.

To maximize reliability in demanding environments, the hardware has been engineered with durability as a top priority. The wireless digital detector has successfully passed a 1.2 meter drop test in accordance with U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810H). This ensures dependable performance in emergency response and field operations where accidental drops are common.

Additional features include an anti-slip protective bumper, hot swappable batteries that allow uninterrupted operation without powering down the detector, and a patient load capacity of up to 140 kg. These features enable safe imaging from the extremities to the abdomen.

The portable generator is equipped with a high capacity battery capable of delivering up to 493 exposures on a single charge. For improved usability in low-visibility environments, it also features an LED collimator and dual laser positioning system, allowing operators to accurately visualize the exposure field before imaging.

Anywhere-V: Portable Veterinary Imaging for Field and Large-Animal Practice

The newly introduced Anywhere-V package delivers a practical, high performance imaging solution tailored to the unique demands of veterinary medicine, including equine hospitals, livestock farms, wildlife rescue centers, and large animal field practice.

By offering an affordable alternative to expensive fixed imaging systems, Anywhere-V lowers the barrier to adopting advanced diagnostic technology and enables veterinary professionals to establish high quality imaging capabilities at a significantly lower cost.

The package supports multiple portable generator options including X-Lite, PXP-40HF, and VET-20BT, available in both battery powered and AC powered configurations to accommodate diverse clinical environments.

Its wireless detector offers an optional battery capable of operating for up to 16 hours, maximizing mobility during extended field operations.

Like the human healthcare solution, Anywhere-V incorporates Rayence's proprietary SHINE technology, enabling veterinarians to clearly identify subtle fractures and soft tissue abnormalities even under challenging field conditions.

A Rayence spokesperson commented,

"Anywhere-M and Anywhere-V represent a new generation of truly integrated mobile imaging systems engineered to optimize the performance of the X-ray generator, detector, and imaging software as a single, unified platform. By eliminating the limitations imposed by location and infrastructure, these solutions establish a new benchmark for point-of-care diagnostic imaging. We are confident they will set a new standard for field diagnostics and strengthen Rayence's leadership in the U.S. medical and veterinary imaging markets."

About Rayence

Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high performance digital X-ray detectors and advanced medical imaging solutions. Built upon proprietary core technologies and a strong commitment to research and development, Rayence continues to deliver innovative imaging technologies that empower healthcare professionals worldwide and strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the global medical imaging industry.

SOURCE Rayence