Rayence Launches 'SHINE,' a Next-Generation X-ray Image Processing Technology for Low Dose Imaging

- Development of next-generation denoising image processing technology 'SHINE' completed; full-scale commercialization now underway

- Development of 'Dynamic SHINE,' optimized for real-time C-arm fluoroscopy, also completed

- SHINE is expected to help global X-ray equipment manufacturers accelerate system development

HWASEONG, South Korea, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global healthcare industry increasingly prioritizes patient safety through reduced radiation exposure and demands high-precision imaging for minimally invasive procedures, the need for advanced digital X-ray image processing software has become more critical than ever.

SHINE More Than Doubles Signal-to-Noise in Static X-ray Imaging

In response, Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850), a global leader in digital X-ray imaging solutions, has developed 'SHINE' (Smart High-resolution Image Noise Elimination), a next-generation denoising image processing technology designed to enhance medical X-ray image quality, and is moving into full-scale commercialization.

SHINE is a specialized X-ray image processing solution engineered to reduce noise in static images captured by digital X-ray flat-panel detectors (FPDs). This helps deliver sharp, clear images even under low- dose exposure conditions.

SHINE More Than Doubles Signal-to-Noise in Static X-ray Imaging

According to internal benchmark testing conducted by the Rayence R&D Center under standard radiographic exposure parameters (tube voltage of 74 kVp and a source-to-image distance (SID) of 150 cm), the Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR)—a key image quality metric for X-ray imaging—increased from 42.3 to 86.8 after applying SHINE. This represents more than a twofold improvement in SNR performance, indicating that SHINE can effectively reduce noise under low-dose conditions and support the interpretation of high-resolution medical images.

'Dynamic SHINE': Enhancing the "Eyes" of Surgical C-arm Systems

Building on its static imaging SHINE technology, Rayence has also completed the development of 'Dynamic SHINE', an extension of the SHINE software technology optimized for C-arm systems to support real-time dynamic imaging environments.

Dynamic SHINE is a dedicated C-arm X-ray image processing solution engineered to suppress noise artifacts on a frame-by-frame basis during real-time fluoroscopy and interventional procedures. Currently in its pre-commercialization phase, Dynamic SHINE is undergoing verification and final preparations for its official market release.

SHINE is designed to maintain image sharpness even under low-dose X-ray imaging conditions, empowering clinical staff to make efficient and accurate diagnostic decisions. A critical anticipated outcome of this technology is its ability to lower the radiation exposure burden for both patients and healthcare providers by substantially reducing retake rates.

'Dynamic SHINE' is a denoising technology optimized specifically for the real-time acquisition characteristics of C-arm systems, designed to suppress frame-by-frame noise and restore effective diagnostic signals in real time. By minimizing reliance on traditional recursive filters, it effectively reduces image lag and motion artifacts caused by patient or instrument movement during continuous interventional procedures.

Accelerating Time-to-Market for Global X-ray OEMs via One-Stop Integration

In addition, X-ray original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can eliminate the need to develop proprietary denoising algorithms or integrate secondary software solutions. Through SHINE, manufacturers are provided with a turnkey X-ray imaging solution that integrates high-resolution flat-panel detectors (FPDs) with next-generation image processing software. This integration can help system manufacturers accelerate system development and strengthen product competitiveness in the global market.

Access to clear, high-quality X-ray images with minimized noise enables medical professionals to work effectively across a range of clinical environments, ranging from routine static radiography purposes to complex, real-time C-arm fluoroscopy-guided interventions. Consequently, it is expected to help improve diagnostic accuracy while supporting a safer and more efficient clinical workflow for patients and healthcare providers.

Seo Young-kwon, CEO of Rayence, stated, 'SHINE represents a specialized medical image processing technology tailored to the stringent requirements of clinical imaging environments. Through continuous R&D investment, we have strengthened our global leadership in technology'. He added, 'Led by SHINE and Dynamic SHINE, which enhance the performance of digital X-ray flat-panel detectors (FPDs), we will continue advancing innovation to help ensure the safety of healthcare providers and patients worldwide.'

Rayence's SHINE is an advanced noise-reduction image processing algorithm optimized for static digital radiography (DR), while 'Dynamic SHINE' is an expanded technology engineered for C-arm based real-time fluoroscopic imaging. The core competitive advantages of Rayence's SHINE technology lie in maximizing X-ray image contrast and sharpness, supporting low-dose imaging protocols, delivering real-time noise reduction, and enabling seamless integration between detector hardware and imaging software.

For more information on Rayence's SHINE technology and detector portfolio, please visit https://www.rayence.com/main_en

About Rayence

Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850) is a global provider of digital X-ray imaging solutions and industrial CMOS X-ray detectors. The company manufactures both TFT and CMOS detector platforms, serving medical, dental, veterinary, and semiconductor inspection markets. With vertically integrated capabilities including detector ASIC design, scintillator deposition, and image processing technologies, Rayence delivers high-speed, high-resolution, and high-durability X-ray detector solutions for advanced semiconductor AXI and 3D X-ray CT inspection systems.

SOURCE Rayence