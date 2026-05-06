RAYMOND A. MOLDENHAUER - ARTIST, AUTHOR, COMPOSER TO SHOWCASE HIS TALENTS IN FREDERICK, MARYLAND

ARTSPIRATION FREDERICK's May show called 'Abstract Truths" will feature the work of Raymond A. Moldenhauer.

FREDERICK, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond A. Moldenhauer is an award winning architect and visionary designer, as well as a Christian song composer, musician, worship leader, speaker, writer, and abstract artist.

As an artist, Ray has painted over 100 abstract paintings and completed 5 sculptures. All of his art, called ABSTRACT TRUTHS, are inspired by a specific Bible verse. Eight of his paintings and one of his sculptures have been jury selected for National Fine Art Exhibitions. His sculpture "BE STILL" won the Juror's Choice Award.

Artist Reception

Ray also creates contemporary Christian music about the love of God that he shares with other churches as well as through his YouTube Channel – A NEW DAY.

He has authored a book – JOURNEY OF HOPE - an account of how God touched the lives of so many people because of the premature birth of a little miracle girl named Alyssa Grace. The book has been placed in numerous Neonatal Intensive Care Centers located around the country. Ray has also written several Christian plays and developed many special Life Group Bible Studies. And now, he is writing Christian fiction novels.

Book one of a trilogy—1121 THE MIRROR—just won the CHRISTLIT BOOK AWARD.

1121 THE MIRROR is a contemplative novel about Faith, Time, and Redemption, and the quiet courage that it takes to live awake in a world that prefers certainty to trust.

The special "Abstract Truths" exhibition will run from May 1st through May 31st. Gallery Hours:

Fri: 10—4 Sat: 12—5 Sat: 12—8 (2nd Saturday) Sun: 12—5

Two very Special Events are planned:

ARTIST RECEPTION BOOK SIGNING

"1121 THE MIRROR"

Saturday, May 9th 5 –8

Ray will be signing his award-winning book titled 1121 THE MIRROR. Purchasers of his art will be given a special edition signed book.

ARTIST RECEPTION

NIGHT OF MUSIC

"SONGS FROM THE HEART'

Friday, May 29th 5 –8

At 7:00 PM that night, the Atrium will be filled with the sounds of music. Ray will be sharing a number of contemporary Christian songs that he has composed.

SOURCE Artspiration Frederick