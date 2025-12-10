RAYMOND CELEBRATES ANOTHER YEAR OF INDUSTRY RECOGNITION, UNDERSCORING LEADERSHIP IN INNOVATION

News provided byThe Raymond Corporation
Dec 10, 2025, 08:00 ET
9 accolades earned in 2025 showcase Raymond's excellence in manufacturing, product performance and operational support
GREENE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation continues to earn industrywide recognition for advancements that help warehousing, manufacturing and distribution operations optimize, connect and automate. This year, Raymond has received nine awards honoring the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence in manufacturing, superior product performance and comprehensive operational support — all of which help operations increase throughput, improve decision-making and support operators across a wide range of applications.
"At Raymond, we are built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement to achieve higher performance and increased efficiency," said Shannon Curtis, director of product marketing, The Raymond Corporation. "We are committed to delivering solutions that support our customers each and every day, and we're honored to be recognized for our commitment to advance the material handling industry."
The honors Raymond has received are:
- Material Handling Product News Products of the Year Readers' Choice, Supply Chain Software — Awarded to the Raymond iWAREHOUSE® ObjectSense Detection & Notification System (iW.ObjectSense), the honor recognizes this solution for pushing performance and security forward for the use of advanced sensing technology to help forklift operators navigate more confidently on the warehouse floor.
- Material Handling Product News Products of the Year Reader's Choice, Safety and Ergonomics — This honor recognizes the Raymond® heavy-duty stackers for pushing performance and security forward by delivering greater load-handling capabilities. Powered by lithium-ion batteries and optionally integrated with the iWAREHOUSE Intelligent Warehouse Solutions suite, these stackers offer smarter fleet management and exceptional maneuverability in tight spaces.
- Commerce Chenango 2025 Manufacturer of the Year —New York State's Chenango County chamber of commerce recognized Raymond with this award for its long-standing history of innovation and contributions to the region's excellence in manufacturing, which not only impacts the region but also extends globally.
- SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Material Handling Innovation of the Year — Recognizing iW.ObjectSense, this award highlights Raymond's commitment to advancing operator assist technology. iW.ObjectSense alerts operators with audible and visual notifications of objects within the truck's approximate travel path and provides slowdown or stop functionality based on application needs and environment.
- Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner — In June, the magazine named Raymond a 75 Green Supply Chain Partner. A key milestone in Raymond's sustainability journey was the opening of its Energy Solutions Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Broome County.
- Distinguished Chamber Volunteer of the Year, Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce — This award recognizes Jennifer Craig, Raymond's instructional designer for Education & Development, for her volunteer efforts and commitment to educating the next generation of professionals in the community.
- Supply Chain & Demand Executives Pros to Know award —Raymond's Damon Hosmer was selected as a 2025 Pro to Know for advancing energy and sustainability initiatives in material handling. Hosmer's deep-rooted expertise supports Raymond's leadership in advancing energy solutions that help operations optimize fleet efficiency and reduce operational costs.
- Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Leaders in Excellence — Food Logistics named Raymond's Matt Curtis as a Rock Star of the Supply Chain in the Leaders in Excellence category. He earned the honor for advancing customer experience strategy, championing continuous improvement, and strengthening long-term customer partnerships through data-driven insights and scalable support programs.
- Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain, Top Warehousing Leader — Food Logistics has recognized Todd Vick, Raymond's director of customer experience, as a Rock Star of the Supply Chain in the Top Warehousing Leader category. His honor was earned for his leadership in developing and promoting operator assist and automation technology, including iW.ObjectSense, which is helping facilities enhance operational performance.
"These recognitions and honors affirm Raymond's commitment in innovation, continuous improvement and community impact," Shannon Curtis said. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on advancing material handling with innovative intralogistics solutions and technologies that will strengthen our industry and help solve our customers' most complex challenges."
