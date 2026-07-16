Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD, Is First in the Nation to Infuse Newly FDA-Approved Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment, LUMVOA ™ (veligrotug-vvze)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD, a world-renowned thyroid eye disease specialist and oculoplastic surgeon, is the first in the United States to administer LUMVOA ™ (veligrotug-vvze), an infusion therapy for thyroid eye disease (TED), post its FDA-approval. The milestone positions Dr. Douglas and his practice at the center of the next chapter in TED treatment following the FDA approval and launch of Lumvoa by Viridian Therapeutics in late June 2026.

Lumvoa is now the second FDA-approved drug for TED and is indicated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease in both active and chronic disease, giving specialists a newly approved option for a broader TED population. Lumvoa is the first approved TED treatment with labeling that includes data from both active and chronic TED, and it demonstrates statistically significant effects on diplopia response and complete resolution of diplopia in clinical studies.

Thryoid eye disease (TED) is a rare autoimmune condition that can cause proptosis, diplopia, pain, soft tissue inflammation, and, in severe cases, total loss of vision. For ophthalmology and endocrinology audiences, the arrival of another approved targeted therapy is significant because TED treatment has historically relied on corticosteroids, surgery, and limited medical options for patients across different stages of disease.

"Lumvoa's approval represents an important advance for physicians treating thyroid eye disease, particularly because it expands the conversation around medical management for both active and chronic TED," said Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD. "Being first in the nation to infuse this therapy reflects my practice's commitment to bringing new, evidence-based treatment options to patients as quickly and responsibly as possible."

Dr. Douglas has long been associated with innovation in TED care and is widely recognized for his clinical and research leadership in the field. His practice focuses heavily on thyroid eye disease, and his professional profile highlights advanced medical and surgical care for patients with TED. This latest milestone reinforces the private practice's position as a TED Center of Excellence for patients seeking high-acuity TED expertise and access to newly approved therapies.

"The opportunity to help shape the field from the first TED biologic, Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw), to this latest approval is something our entire team is dedicated to," Dr. Douglas added. "Being first to infuse Lumvoa is an extension of the work we've done for years to expand treatment options and align therapy with the needs of patients who are living with proptosis, diplopia, and other challenging manifestations of TED."

To ensure that eligible patients can access these therapies, Raymond Douglas MD, PhD pairs clinical expertise with a concierge‑style approach to insurance navigation and care coordination led by Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Executive Director of Care Coordination, Karen Mullen. Karen oversees patient‑facing operations and insurance navigation, helping streamline the journey from the initial diagnosis to a patient's last infusion.

"When a new therapy like Lumvoa becomes available, the clinical decision is only one part of the process; patients also need clarity on coverage, out‑of‑pocket costs, and the steps required for approval," said Karen Mullen. "Our team works directly with payers and specialty pharmacies on benefits investigations, prior authorizations, and appeals so that patients with thyroid eye disease are not trying to navigate insurance alone at the same time they're coping with significant visual and quality‑of‑life challenges."

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About Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD

Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD, is an oculoplastic surgeon and thyroid eye disease specialist known for his clinical, academic, and research contributions to the TED field. His practice specializes in cutting-edge medical and surgical care for thyroid eye disease, with a focus on personalized treatment strategies for patients with complex orbital and autoimmune eye conditions. Dr. Douglas has been recognized across professional and clinical channels for leadership in TED treatment and innovation.

SOURCE Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD, PhD