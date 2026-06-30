RAYMOND EXPANDS BASICS PRODUCT LINE WITH LITHIUM-ION WALKIE PALLET TRUCK

Raymond Basics' new walkie pallet jack is an accessible and affordable solution for everyday operations

GREENE, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation introduces an addition to the Raymond Basics product line: the RBW45 Walkie Pallet Jack, which is lithium-ion-powered and engineered to provide a simple and efficient solution for a wide range of material handling operations. This new model is ideal for retail, delivery, dock work, warehousing, trailers, mezzanines and elevators. No matter where it moves, the RBW45 Walkie Pallet Jack offers a clear advantage over manual hand pallet jacks.

The Raymond Corporation introduces an addition to the Raymond Basics product line: the RBW45 Walkie Pallet Jack, which is lithium-ion-powered and engineered to provide a simple and efficient solution for a wide range of material handling operations.

With a compact design as well as motorized lift-lower and travel capabilities, the RBW45 Walkie Pallet Jack allows operators to effortlessly handle loads up to 4,500 pounds and support productivity in confined spaces and light- and medium-duty applications.

"The Raymond Basics product line offers easy-to-use solutions for operators of all experience levels, with quick ship availability for customers," said Bailey Brotzman, Raymond Basics Product Manager, The Raymond Corporation. "The RBW45 Walkie Pallet Jack helps deliver the right balance of durability, maneuverability and affordability, giving operations an accessible solution to improve productivity without overinvesting."

The RBW45 Walkie Pallet Jack is:

Easy to use with an electric lift-lower and travel capability that minimizes operator strain and fatigue by eliminating the need for pushing, pulling or pumping.

with an electric lift-lower and travel capability that minimizes operator strain and fatigue by eliminating the need for pushing, pulling or pumping. Easy to handle with a compact design and pinwheeling capability, which allows for easy handling in narrow aisles, doorways, elevators and other tight spaces.

with a compact design and pinwheeling capability, which allows for easy handling in narrow aisles, doorways, elevators and other tight spaces. Easy to afford, as the lithium-ion walkies are competitively priced, suitable for multiple applications and in stock for immediate delivery.

Additional features include: keypad access to help enhance security by preventing unauthorized use; and a spare battery to keep operations up and running. The Raymond Basics line of products is designed to simplify material handling while maintaining the durability and reliability from Raymond® products.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota group company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.

©2026 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE The Raymond Corporation