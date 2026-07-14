RAYMOND DELIVERS ENTERPRISE-LEVEL RESULTS WITH REAL-TIME LOCATION SYSTEM

iWAREHOUSE® Real-Time Location System powers operation control and is a proven solution with tens of millions of run-time hours at more than 70 live sites

GREENE, N.Y., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation's iWAREHOUSE® Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS) is proven to advance operational performance. Designed, engineered and supported by Raymond, iW.RTLS is a scalable original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solution that tracks and controls the movements of lift trucks throughout the facility, and has delivered enterprise-level results at more than 70 live sites with tens of millions of run-time hours.

With precise, infrastructure-based location tracking, geofencing and zoning, the system enables proactive, rule-driven control — embedding warehouse policies directly into lift truck movement to reinforce consistency. By turning real-time visibility into enforceable performance standards, iW.RTLS helps reduce preventable costs, stabilize throughput and support disciplined operations at scale.

"The Raymond Corporation has a longstanding history of providing solutions that support busy warehouses with forklifts that are constantly on the move to ensure greater efficiency and control," said Shannon Curtis, Director of Product Marketing, The Raymond Corporation. "At Raymond, we are committed to handling these dynamics with a coordinated, holistic approach in iW.RTLS, which gives warehouse managers the proactive facility control they need to create a more secure, consistent and compliant operation."

iW.RTLS is designed to help operations:

Reduce enterprise risk exposure. Control and standardize lift truck behavior across facilities to help minimize preventable incidents and enforce rule compliance in high-risk areas.

Control and standardize lift truck behavior across facilities to help minimize preventable incidents and enforce rule compliance in high-risk areas. Minimize operational disruptions. Protect throughput by controlling movements to help reduce congestion, damage and workflow interruptions.

Protect throughput by controlling movements to help reduce congestion, damage and workflow interruptions. Scale the system as business grows. Deploy repeatable zoning strategies across shifts and sites for enterprise-wide standardization and operational efficiencies.

Deploy repeatable zoning strategies across shifts and sites for enterprise-wide standardization and operational efficiencies. Control preventable loss and capital waste. Minimize structural and infrastructure impacts and avoidable maintenance costs by reinforcing proper lift truck operation.

Minimize structural and infrastructure impacts and avoidable maintenance costs by reinforcing proper lift truck operation. Reinforce training and streamline on-boarding times. Promote consistent operator behavior — and lower the need for retraining — by embedding facility rules directly into lift truck control.

Powered by geofencing, iW.RTLS enables facility-defined operational rules to be tied to physical locations throughout the warehouse by using nine fully customizable preset zone types. Working in conjunction with the iWAREHOUSE Telematics System, iW.RTLS captures zone activity, travel patterns and utilization data to support congestion analysis and fleet optimization. iW.RTLS can be added to current RAYMOND® lift trucks, including automated and non-automated vehicles.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota group company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

iWAREHOUSE® and RAYMOND® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2026 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE The Raymond Corporation