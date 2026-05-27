RAYMOND TO SHOWCASE LATEST ADVANCEMENTS IN AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS AT AUTOMATE 2026

Attendees of Automate will have access to an exclusive preview of the new Raymond Courier™ Automated Tow Tractor launching later this year

GREENE, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond Corporation continues to build upon its legacy of over 100 years as a global intralogistics solutions leader with technologies and products that are revolutionizing material handling by showcasing capabilities that optimize, connect and automate warehouse operations at Automate 2026.

"Raymond is committed to serving as a comprehensive intralogistics solutions provider supporting our customers in their automation journey to help improve their operations," said Shawn Donahue, Product Marketing Manager, The Raymond Corporation, a brand of Toyota Material Handling North America. "Raymond offers intelligent intralogistics solutions, from automated guided vehicles and robotics to automated storage and retrieval systems, that will support our customers' specific material handling needs. At Automate, we look forward to showcasing how attendees can optimize, connect and automate their operations."

Attendees of the show, scheduled for June 22-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago, will be able to visit Raymond at Booth 3248 to see its products and solutions in action, and speak with experts from the team to learn firsthand how optimizing, integrating, automating and managing the logistical flow of information within a warehouse or distribution center will provide flexibility and future scalability. Raymond's Automate exhibit will include automated material handling solutions, integrated intelligent warehouse technologies and operator assist technologies.

Automated Material Handling Solutions

Raymond offers comprehensive, integrated automation solutions designed to optimize supply chain, warehousing and material handling operations aimed at improving productivity and labor efficiency. Solutions on display will include:

Integrated Intelligent Warehouse Technologies

Raymond provides integrated warehouse solutions through the iWAREHOUSE® Intelligent Warehouse Solutions suite, combining telematics, automation and labor management tools to enhance efficiency by collecting and reporting vehicle and operator data to help drive productivity across operations to create an optimized and intelligent warehouse. The iWAREHOUSE connected technologies solutions to be demonstrated include:

iWAREHOUSE FieldSense (iW.FieldSense) Designed to be a robust proximity notification system, iW.FieldSense alerts pedestrians and lift truck operators when they come within a predefined distance between properly equipped lift trucks and pedestrians.

iWAREHOUSE ObjectSense Detection & Notification System (iW.ObjectSense) Developed to reinforce operator training and best practices, iW.ObjectSense is a flexible and reliable way to alert operators with audible and visual notifications of objects within the lift truck's approximate travel path and provides slowdown or stop functionality based on application needs and environment.

iWAREHOUSE Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS) The next-generation iW.RTLS supports lift truck operation by slowing a Raymond lift truck down or bringing it to a controlled stop within a facility's defined zones, designed to help keep operators and lift trucks in the right place at the right time.

iWAREHOUSE Integrated Tether System The Integrated Tether System is a first-of-a-kind operator assist tool designed to alert operators and managers and to limit lift truck functionality if an operator is not properly tethered. The wireless connection in the Integrated Tether System is compatible with Raymond lift trucks and can be paired with iWAREHOUSE technologies.



Operator Assist Technologies

Operator assist technologies — which operate by using multiple data sources, like lidar and voice or visual cue systems — work by guiding operators in real time and reinforcing operator training. Innovative operator assist technologies and order picking solutions can be a great way to optimize operations, maximize labor and assist the optimization process.

To learn more about the complete line of Raymond intralogistics and automation solutions, and to speak with an expert, visit Raymond at Booth 3248 at Automate.

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a brand of Toyota Material Handling North America, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

iWAREHOUSE®, Raymond®, Raymond Courier™ and Swing-Reach® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation. Radioshuttle® is a registered trademark of EAB Aktiebolag Corporation.

©2026 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

SOURCE The Raymond Corporation