Raymond Fuentes Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Producer Ranks

"We're delighted to have Raymond join the team," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "I met Raymond about two years ago and it was clear that he has the drive and tenacity to lead the new generation of producers in this industry, and he was clear then that he would thrive in an environment where technology, innovation, transparency and collaboration were keystone values. I knew that he would be a perfect fit for our model."

"Newfront is purpose-built to drive this industry forwards, and that's exactly what my clients need," said Mr. Fuentes. "When I look at our industry, from marketing through risk management, claims, and renewals, it is so clear that there are hundreds of ways that we can do more for American business. I am so delighted to join a team of like-minded insurance and technology professionals." Mr. Fuentes is based out of the Southern California region and serves clients throughout California.

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

