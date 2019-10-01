Raymond Panneton Honored as the Chairman of ABA's TIPS Committee

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Daniel Law's senior trial lawyer, Raymond Lee Panneton, was honored by American Bar Association (ABA) as the Chairman for the TIPS Medicine and Law Committee.

The TIPS Medicine and Law Committee provides a forum for plaintiff and defense attorneys, healthcare professionals, insurers and insureds to learn and exchange ideas regarding laws pertaining to the practice of medicine and medical sciences.

Raymond L. Panneton, Chairman of ABA's TIPS Committee

"I am humbled and honored to serve as the Chair of the TIPS committee, and I look forward to working along-side each member of the committee. It is the work of this committee that reflects positively on the Section and the ABA as a whole," said Panneton.

Whether through a jury trial or a complex mediation, Lawyer Raymond Panneton ensured his clients received a detailed, results-oriented representation. Panneton's hard work and dedication to his clients were recognized by H Texas Magazine, where he was named one of "Houston's Top Lawyers." Joining Patrick Daniel Law in 2019 as a Senior Trial Lawyer, Raymond brings with him his passion for representing those who have suffered catastrophic injuries, as well as his diverse background and knowledge.

About Patrick Daniel Law

Patrick Daniel Law is a Houston-based national law firm, which is dedicated to ensuring that clients receive the compensation they deserve. The practice area includes Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Product Liability, Agricultural Product Liability, Maritime, Commercial Motor Vehicle & Trucking Accidents. For more information, please visit the website at www.patrickdaniellaw.com

