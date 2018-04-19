Miller is a Principal at MHR Fund Management LLC and serves on the board of directors at Erickson, Inc., a leading aerospace manufacturer and global provider of aviation services. Prior to joining MHR Fund Management in 2011, Miller spent five years at Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC, most recently as an associate, investing in a variety of industries. He holds a B.B.A., with high distinction, from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

"Ray will provide meaningful shareholder representation on the Navistar board, and we welcome his insights as we continue to drive long-term profitability and deliver shareholder value," said Troy A. Clarke, chairman, president and CEO, Navistar. "I also want to thank Michael for his years of distinguished service to our company, and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Sirignano joined Navistar's board of directors in March 2014, when he was serving as a Principal at MHR Fund Management LLC.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raymond-t-miller-appointed-to-navistar-board-of-directors-300633004.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.navistar.com

