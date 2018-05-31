Raymour & Flanigan Rewards Mattress Shoppers With Free Papa John's Pizza For A Year

From May 30 to June 13, 2018, any customer who buys a mattress from Raymour & Flanigan will receive free pizza for a year from Papa John's. In addition, mattress buyers can enjoy free mattress delivery the next day, including free removal of an old sleep set, any day of the week.

Why free pizza? "Because mattresses shouldn't come in a box. Pizzas do," says a Raymour & Flanigan spokesperson. "A mattress is something you should feel and experience firsthand. Additionally, every person is different, from body shape to body temperature. That's why we're focused on pairing each customer with the right mattress."

Raymour & Flanigan prides itself on providing customers with a choice between many of the industry's top brands, including Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, King Koil, Serta and Sealy. The store's sleep consultants receive extensive training to be able to pair customers with a mattress that will bring them maximum comfort. Shoppers can Test Before You Rest™ at over 120 Raymour & Flanigan locations.

To fit with the promise of quality sleep, Raymour & Flanigan is partnering with Papa John's to provide quality pizza. "Papa John's is looking forward to partnering with Raymour & Flanigan to deliver quality. They'll deliver the mattress and we'll deliver BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.," said Jason Hayes, Regional Marketing Director of Papa John's.

For more information on this offer, visit www.pizzamattress.com.

About Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the family-owned and operated furniture and mattress retailer has over 120 locations throughout the Northeast. Raymour & Flanigan has built its identity not only by offering quality furnishings and fast delivery, but by embracing its social responsibility through community giving and extensive in-house recycling. The company hosted over 400 charitable events and recycled more than 17 million pounds of materials alone in 2017. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com or like us on Facebook.

About Papa John's

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. For 16 of the past 18 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among all national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John's at www.papajohns.com.

To start shopping for your perfect mattress, visit your nearest Raymour & Flanigan location.

