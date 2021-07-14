Raymundo's Food Group Announces Launch of Lassi and Flavored Yogurt From Desi Natural

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymundo's Food Group, a leading ethnic food producer, announced today that Desi Natural, the leading Dahi (Indian Style Yogurt) brand in the U.S., is expanding its product line to include Lassi, Yogurt Drinks and Whole Milk Flavored Dahi. Using only natural ingredients – Grade A milk, real fruit, spices and high-quality yogurt - the new products are vegetarian and gelatin, gluten and artificial preservative-free.

"We are delighted to add the variety of Lassi, Yogurt Drinks and Whole Milk Flavored Dahi to our iconic product portfolio," said Larry LaPorta, General Manager of Raymundo's Food Group, Dairy. "For over 20 years, Desi Natural has been producing authentic, wholesome Asian Indian products, bringing people together and celebrating sweet memories and flavors that are close to your heart. This is even more relevant in today's environment."

Desi Natural Lassi and Yogurt Drinks are available in two sought-after and familiar flavors: Alphonso Mango and Strawberry (both in 16oz and 50oz). These perfectly blended refreshing drinks are a sweet treat the whole family will love. Desi Natural's Alphonso mango, or king of mangos, is sourced directly from India delivering a familiar sweet and creamy taste. These updated lassi products include 50 percent more mango than previous formulations, bringing more of the mango taste that customers know and love.

Desi Natural's yogurt drink line-up is based on traditional flavors and include Masala Chaas, Salted Yogurt Drink, and Mint. A perfect way to beat the summer heat, these 16oz and 50oz refreshing drinks feature the perfect mix of spices and salt, just like homemade.

These exciting new and flavorful products can be found in Asian Indian Grocery stores across the country now. Visit DesiFreshFoods.com for more authentic products and recipes.

About Raymundo's Food Group:

Raymundo's Food Group is an industry-leading maker of ethnic desserts, snacks, drinks, lassi and dahi, specializing in creating authentic and traditional food that builds faithful fans and loyal retailers. Raymundo's Food Group's family of brands include Raymundo's, Desi Natural, and NOGA. The company is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Bedford Park, IL. Through traditional flavors, nostalgic recipes, manufacturing expertise and steadfast quality standards, Raymundo's Food Group creates food that honors people and their cultures. To learn more, visit raymundosfoodgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Boscia, Natalie B Public Relations

[email protected] | 773.317.1088

SOURCE Raymundo's Food Group

Related Links

http://raymundosfoodgroup.com

