Raynet is positioned as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) vendors.

Raynet, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Raynet as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2023.



The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2023 research report includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding emerging technology and market trends. The research comprises vendors' product features and functionalities, as well as competitive differentiating factors. The research provides competitive landscape and vendor analysis to enable technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and implement a growth-oriented technical roadmap.

According to Swathi Suresh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Raynet provides Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) through its solution RayManageSoft Unified Endpoint Manager, which combines Endpoint Management, Mobile Device Management, and Client Management for managing all types of endpoints across multiple configurations. The solution includes features like identity management, asset management, vulnerability management, patch management, OS deployment, endpoint discovery, and software inventory. In addition, RayManageSoft Unified Endpoint Manager's package store offers packaging-as-a-service to help end users deploy software packages as well as automate the updating and patching processes across various operating systems." "Raynet has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2023," adds Swathi.

Quote by Raynet: "We're really excited and proud that we have again been named as a leader in the Unified Endpoint Management market in this year's edition of the SPARK Matrix™. We've spent the last year working to ensure that our solution, RayManageSoft Unified Endpoint Manager, creates the most sophisticated experience on the market by providing more and better automation, including automating third-party patch management, unifying Windows and macOS management in a single solution, and making the solution both more flexible and easier to use. Our user-centric approach means that enterprises can work more effectively to ensure their workforce has the tools they need to reach their goals. We're leading the way to a better, smarter, and more proactive endpoint management universe that will help people work whether from home, in the office, or on the road," said Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a UEM solution as "a centralized tool through which traditional and non-traditional devices, called endpoints, are deployed, managed, and secured, either through an agent or agentless management." An ideal UEM solution supports various endpoints with diversified configurations, including mobile devices, laptops, desktops, tablets, and IoT devices. A UEM product ensures an uninterrupted, secure, and consolidated work environment for remote working with OS and application lifecycle management and with the implementation of a varied range of security policies and protocols. With all the basic functionalities, a UEM product is also equipped with additional features such as endpoint discovery, geofencing, and patch management. A few vendors are offering UEM products incorporating AI and ML to simplify and automate performances.

Expanding workforces, evolving technology, remote working, and strategies like BYOD are leading to increasing instances of mismanagement of devices and expanding the organizations' attack surfaces. Organizations allow workers to access organizational networks via various nonsecure endpoints to provide a flexible workspace. Thus, robust endpoint management and protection have become more critical to ensure security and compliance. Additionally, the influx of IoT devices in organizational networks has led to a further rise in the diversity of endpoints. A UEM solution allows organizations to manage a wide variety of endpoints operating on various OS regardless of the location through one unified solution.

