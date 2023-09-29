RaySearch and MedAustron expand their partnership

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that the longterm collaboration/partnership with the innovative center EBG MedAustron GmbH in Wiener Neustadt in Austria will be further expanded through a new research agreement.

MedAustron is a pioneering center specialized in advanced cancer treatment using protons and carbon ions, which is the most advanced form of radiation therapy. The center is one of only six comparable centers worldwide. RaySearch and MedAustron have been collaborating since 2012, when MedAustron was RaySearch's first customer for carbon ion therapy treatment planning in RayStation®*. In June 2019, MedAustron decided to replace other existing systems to exclusively use RaySearch software. To make this happen, the development teams at RaySearch and MedAustron cooperated in a unique and close collaboration to adapt both RayCare®* and RayCommand®* to meet MedAustron's complex requirements, with the treatment control system RayCommand serving as a seamless link between the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems. In May 2022, a milestone was reached when MedAustron became the first center in the world to use RayStation, RayCare, and RayCommand together - a combination referred to as RayWorld - to treat patients.

Ludwig Gold, Managing Director, MedAustron: "We are pleased that we have signed a collaboration agreement with RaySearch as one of the leading institutions in advanced cancer treatment solutions. In this partnership, we will benefit of research activities for our treatment center and also for new product installations of the MedAustron Multi-Ion 800 product from our own products & services division. Our experience and know-how as the first world-wide customer for the entire RayWorld software suite will help both companies in their strategic international growth plans."

Markus Stock, Head of Medical Physics, MedAustron: "We have been in a strategic partnership to fight cancer for more than 10 years already, starting with the implementation of proton and carbon ion treatment planning solutions within RayStation. More than a year ago we could demonstrate our common development effort by going clinical with RayCommand and RayCare in the complex environment of our Multi-Ion treatment center. Since then, we have closely worked together on further optimizations of the systems and are very much looking forward to contributing to new initiatives in the field of particle therapy."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch: "MedAustron is a true pioneer in the field of ion therapy, and it has been a pleasure and honor to have them as a close partner for more than a decade. I am pleased that our successful collaboration now deepens and that RaySearch can continue supporting MedAustron in their ambitions, in Austria as well as in their international expansion plans."

Björn Hårdemark, deputy CEO, RaySearch: "The work with MedAustron continues to be a source of inspiration. They perform some of the most advanced cancer treatments known to man, and it is gratifying to see our software enabling this level of sophistication."

