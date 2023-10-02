RaySearch and Mevion - A synergy of innovation transforming proton therapy

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

02 Oct, 2023, 17:48 ET

 STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is proud to announce the continued commitment with Mevion Medical Systems, the leading global provider of compact proton therapy solutions, to develop new proton therapy solutions in support of current and emerging technologies. Together RaySearch and Mevion re-imagine novel solutions to advance the use of new proton therapy technologies and empower medical providers to rapidly and efficiently bring next-generation proton therapy services to their patients. 

The collaboration leverages both companies' domain expertise in the advancement of innovative solutions for HYPERSCAN IMPT, adaptive therapy, proton arc therapy, and FLASH proton therapy. Key development areas are:

  • RayStation®* treatment planning system: RaySearch is optimizing treatment planning algorithms to advance the use of the HYPERSCAN PBS technology. One of the upcoming goals is to further develop existing algorithms to support upright treatments of the new ultra-compact MEVION S250-FIT proton therapy platform.
  • RayCare®* oncology information system: RayCare is designed to efficiently support complex and advanced clinical processes such as adaptive therapy. Mevion has integrated in-room diagnostic CT imaging on the MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT platforms to optimize the use of adaptive therapy. RaySearch and Mevion will join forces to streamline and standardize the delivery of adaptive proton therapy treatments by integrating these technologies. 
  • Proton arc therapy: Arc therapy is an emerging proton therapy treatment delivery technique that optimizes rotational techniques of a gantry or upright patient positioner to conform and precisely target a tumor from multiple angles. Mevion technology has unique capabilities with the HYPERSCAN PBS technology with pMLC, fast energy switching, and integrated robotic motion control capabilities. RaySearch is developing treatment planning algorithms in RayStation to use these advanced technologies. 
  • FLASH proton therapy: FLASH proton therapy is an investigational solution that delivers a high dose in a short period of time with the goal of substantially reducing treatment times and minimizing damage to healthy tissue and critical organs. RaySearch and Mevion are combining their strengths to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of FLASH, while facilitating its transition from research to clinical application.

Tina Yu, Ph.D., CEO and President of Mevion Medical Systems, says: "The synergy between Mevion Medical Systems and RaySearch Laboratories continues to redefine the landscape of cancer care. The united strength of our collaborative partnership is accelerating the deployment of emerging proton therapy developments. We are committed to breaking down technological and clinical access barriers to superior proton therapy technology."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "RaySearch's expertise in oncology software and Mevion Medical Systems' latest technological advancements will continue to bring innovation in the proton therapy field and we look forward to working together with Mevion to further advance proton cancer treatments."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

Paul Scherrer Institute selects RayStation

RaySearch deepens collaboration with P-Cure

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.