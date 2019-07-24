RaySearch and Mevion Extend Collaboration to Support Advanced HYPERSCAN Treatment Planning Capabilities

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the leaders in the field of proton therapy, Mevion Medical Systems and RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ), have collaborated since 2014. The companies are now strengthening their strategic collaboration effort to further advance capabilities with Mevion's HYPERSCAN® proton therapy system and the unique Adaptive Aperture® proton multi-leaf collimator (pMLC) in the treatment planning system RayStation®*.

In 2018, Mevion and RaySearch's collaborative partnership enabled the layer-by-layer collimation with the Adaptive Aperture pMLC as part of the RayStation 8B release, leading to the first-in-the-world clinical implementation of this capability. Keeping up the momentum, this newly extended collaboration will bring multi-criteria optimization and GPU-powered computation speed into the treatment planning process for the HYPERSCAN system and Adaptive Aperture pMLC. That will significantly improve the overall treatment planning efficiency by dramatically reducing the calculation time, without compromising plan quality.

Tina Yu, CEO of Mevion Medical Systems, says: "The Adaptive Aperture proton MLC is a unique capability that is continuing to be at the forefront of new clinical planning strategies. We are excited to extend our relationship with RaySearch, a world leader in particle therapy planning solutions, to help radiation oncologists make the most of this advanced technology."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "Our partnership with Mevion enables us to provide cancer centers with the next generation treatment planning solution as part of a complete turnkey solution and we are happy to continue to invest in these innovative technologies."

This collaboration also includes an order from Mevion on RayStation licenses with the total amount of 4 MUSD, of which approximately 0.9 MUSD is recognized as revenue within Q2 of 2019. The majority of the remaining order value is expected to be recognized for revenue over the next 18 months.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare®*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

