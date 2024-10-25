RaySearch appoints new CFO

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Nina Grönberg has been appointed new CFO of the company, taking up her position 27 January 2025.

Nina has extensive experience from leadership positions in the finance field in several international and publicly listed companies. She most recently held the role of CFO in the healthcare company Team Olivia, and prior to that, CFO at Duroc, as well as leading roles in accounting, reporting, and business control at Ratos and Munters.

Nina Grönberg says: "RaySearch is an innovative company and a driving force in the fight against cancer. The finance function has an important role to play in this exciting phase of expansion that RaySearch is currently undergoing."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I am very happy to welcome Nina to the position as CFO of RaySearch. With her extensive experience in finance and strong leadership skills, I am confident that she will play a key role in driving the company's continued growth."

As previously communicated Annika Blondeau Henriksson has been interim CFO since July 2023. Annika will remain interim CFO until Nina takes up the position as CFO.

