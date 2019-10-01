RaySearch Awarded Supply Agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has signed a contract with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to become one of the agency's preferred providers of radiation therapy software to hospitals within the Veterans Health Administration.

The Veterans Health Administration is America's largest integrated health care system, serving approximately 9 million veterans each year, of which around 40,000 patients are newly diagnosed cancer patients. The National Acquisition Center (NAC) is responsible for supporting the health care requirements of the VA and other government agencies, awards national contracts and blanket purchase agreements for the acquisition and direct delivery of treatment planning systems (TPS), as well as oncology information systems (OIS).

RaySearch provides the RayStation® TPS and the RayCare®* OIS. RayStation offers a dramatically enhanced user experience and groundbreaking features like multi-criteria optimization, ultrafast computation speed, 4D adaptive radiation therapy and machine learning features. RayCare is an innovative OIS designed to support comprehensive cancer care and connect all oncology disciplines, enabling clinicians to efficiently coordinate tasks and ensure optimal use of resources. Both systems are included in the preferred vendor agreement that covers all 40 VA hospitals providing radiation therapy.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "I'm glad that we will now be given a chance to provide our outstanding products to the VA hospitals. RayStation and RayCare support comprehensive cancer care, combining speed and efficiency for the best possible patient care available."

About Veterans Health Administration

Veterans Health Administration provides care in 1,255 health care facilities, including 170 medical centers, and 1,074 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics) and serves 9 million Veterans each year.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)-8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)-70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-awarded-supply-agreement-with-the-u-s--department-of-veterans-affairs,c2922936

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2922936/1116778.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/linkedin-pressrelease-rsl,c2693966 LinkedIn PressRelease RSL

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories