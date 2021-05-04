RaySearch Establishes Local Subsidiary for the Australian and New Zealand Market

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary based in Australia to serve the Australia and New Zealand markets. RaySearch Australia and New Zealand will provide direct service and sales to customers in the region.

By establishing a strong local presence, RaySearch will be better able to meet the needs of customers in Australasia, which is a stable and growing market for advanced oncology software.

RaySearch already has a solid market presence in Australasia, and several leading clinics in the region have chosen RayStation®* as their treatment planning system. Until now, the company's operations in the region were run through an agreement with local distributor alphaXRT. The two companies will maintain a strong collaboration to ensure the best possible service to customers in the future.

RaySearch Australia and New Zealand will be headed by Meshan Naidu, who was previously located at RaySearch's headquarters in Sweden, where he held the position as Global Service IT Manager.

Meshan Naidu, Regional Business Director, RaySearch Australia: "We look forward to building strong relationships with the clinics in Australia and New Zealand and providing the highest level of service and support to our customers."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "The establishment of RaySearch Australia and New Zealand marks an important step forward for our presence in Australasia. We are committed to meeting the needs of customers in the region and look forward to partnering with additional forward-thinking clinics."

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets worldwide its treatment planning system RayStation and next-generation oncology information system RayCare*. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories