RaySearch Expands to a New Major Market With Distribution Agreement for Russia

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has entered into a long-term distribution agreement with the healthcare industry distribution company Medeqi in Russia. The comprehensive collaboration provides full responsibility for marketing, sales and service of the treatment planning system RayStation®* in Russia to Medeqi.

Medeqi was established in 2017, and the majority of its employees have extensive experience in the healthcare industry. Medeqi work with other major oncology vendors in the region and collaborate exclusively with companies that provide solutions for the best patient care and the highest level of efficiency.

RaySearch continues its global expansion with this distributor agreement in Russia, which is a new market for RaySearch. The number of cancer cases continuously increases in Russia, with a great need for improved and upgraded technological equipment for cancer treatments. An ongoing national health program has been developed in the country, striving towards a higher quality of medical services along with accessibility for patients, in which oncology is one out of eight prioritized projects.

Ksenia Lovtsova, owner and director, Medeqi, says: "The radiation oncology industry in Russia requires a significant improvement including an upgrade to the higher technological level that has been practiced by clinicians in other countries for years. At Medeqi, we want to make RaySearch software solutions available for clinicians in Russia, for them to be able to have the right tools in hand for the best clinical practice. RaySearch is one of the most innovative companies in the industry and devotes its strong efforts to develop unique, advanced and optimal software solutions."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very excited to expand into a new market with excellent growth potential. Many centers and their patients will benefit from the improved patient care that RaySearch software makes possible. We have a strong and experienced partner in Medeqi, and I look forward to a successful cooperation."

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare®*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

