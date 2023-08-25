RaySearch Laboratories : Interim report January 1 - June 30, 2023

RaySearch Laboratories

25 Aug, 2023, 02:07 ET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SECOND QUARTER (APRIL-JUNE 2023)

  • Order intake SEK 239.2 M (212.5)

  • Net sales SEK 239.5 M (160.2)

  • Operating profit SEK 18.2 M (-19.5)

  • Profit after tax SEK 10.9 M (-19.7)

  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.32 (-0.58)

  • Cash flow SEK -3.3 M (16.7)

  • Order backlog SEK 1,954.9 M (1,540.3) at the end of the period

HALF-YEAR (JANUARY-JUNE 2023)

  • Order intake SEK 445.8 M (485.0)

  • Net sales SEK 469.6 M (368.4)

  • Operating profit SEK 41.9 M (10.0)

  • Profit after tax SEK 28.5 M (-0.4)

  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.83 (-0.01)

  • Cash flow SEK 81.2 M (52.0)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

  • Yonsei Cancer Center, South Korea, treated its first patient using RayStation and RayCare for carbon ion radiation therapy.

  • New York University Langone Hospital, USA, placed an order for RayStation, which will replace its current treatment planning system.

  • RaySearch's strategic partnership with BEBIG Medical, Germany, was extended through a new agreement.

  • RayCare is interoperable with Varian's TrueBeam.

  • Shinva, a Chinese radiation therapy machine manufacturer, placed an order for 15 RayPlan systems for onwards sales to customers in China.

  • Australian Bragg Center for Proton Therapy and Research placed an order for RayCare.

  • South West Florida Proton, USA, placed an order for RayStation.

  • In June, 800,000 Class A shares were converted to Class B shares. The total number of votes in RaySearch subsequently amounts to 103,177,548. The total number of registered shares in RaySearch amounts to 34,282,773 of which 7,654,975 are Class A shares and 26,627,798 are Class B shares.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • Henrik Bergentoft left the position as CFO. Annika Blondeau Henriksson was appointed interim CFO.

  • University Medical Center Groningen, the Netherlands, placed an order for Micro-RayStation for pre-clinical research.

  • RayCare is in clinical use with CyberKnife at Lausanne University Hospital, Switzerland.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, CEO                                             +46 (0)8 510 530 00, [email protected] 

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO  +46 8 510 530 00, [email protected] 

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on August 25, 2023 at 7:45 a.m. CEST.

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and interim CFO Annika Blondeau Henriksson will present RaySearch's interim report for January -June 2023 at a webcast to be held in English on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00-10:30 a.m. CEST.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/230825/

You can also join the webcast by phone:

Sweden +46 (0) 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

