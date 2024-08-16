RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report April - June 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SECOND QUARTER (APRIL- JUNE 2024)

Order intake SEK 290.3 M (239.2)

(239.2) Net sales SEK 318.9 M (239.5)

Operating profit SEK 79.3 M (18.2)

Profit after tax SEK 61.4 M (10.9)

Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.79 (0.32)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 154.6 M (67.2)

Order backlog SEK 1,790.5 M (1,954.9) at the end of the period

HALF-YEAR (JANUARY- JUNE 2024)

Order intake SEK 528.8 M (445.8)

(445.8) Net sales SEK 576.1 M (469.6)

Operating profit SEK 125.1 M (41.9)

(41.9) Profit after tax SEK 98.1 M (28.5)

Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 2.86 (0.83)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 321.9 M (220.9)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

Raigmore Hospital in Scotland selects RayCare.

selects RayCare. RaySearch and C-RAD sign collaboration agreement.

RayCare has been certified to be interoperable with Varian TrueBeam.

RayStation Used for First-Ever Radiotherapy Treatment with Hitachi's OXRAY system.

The New York Proton Center expands their RayStation installation.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

There have been no significant events after the end of the reporting period.

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and Interim CFO Annika Blondeau Henriksson will present RaySearch's interim report for April-June 2024 in a webcast to be held in English on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q2, 2024

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on August 16, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, Interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories