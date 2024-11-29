RaySearch Laboratories to present ongoing development in liver ablation therapy* at RSNA 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch will be exhibiting its advanced software solutions at RSNA in Chicago, Illinois, December 1 – 4. RSNA is the largest conference show in the field of radiology which opens new horizons for the company. Participants can book demonstrations of the module, which is ongoing development, for liver ablation treatments in RaySearchs's booth #8340 during the event.

LIVER ABLATION – EXPANDING SUPPORT OF TREATMENTS

The Liver Ablation module will include tools such as automatic structure segmentation using deep learning, virtual applicator placement and estimation of the ablation zone. Applicator placement verification and post-treatment verification based on deformable registration will be supported as well.

SCIENCE SESSION AT RSNA

RaySearch would like to invite you to the interventional radiology session where Bruno C. Odisio from MD Anderson will present the latest results from the COVER-ALL study.

This randomized trial evaluates the use of a novel ablation confirmation method consisting of biomechanical deformable image registration with AI-based autosegmentation and its impact on minimal ablative margins.

Time and date: 3 December 2024 at 9:30-10:30 am CST

Location: N227B

Additionally, RayStation®* treatment planning system, RayCare®* oncology information system, the cloud-based oncology analytics system RayIntelligence®, and a new solution DrugLog®*, verification device for compounded injectable medications, will be presented.

DRUGLOG – CONTROL IN EVERY COMPOUND, CONFIDENCE IN EVERY PATIENT

DrugLog is a reliable, stand-alone solution for reducing compounding errors. It verifies the identity and concentration of compounded injectables before they are administered to a patient receiving a chemotherapy treatment. DrugLog ensures that pharmacists can confidently deliver personalized medications, tailored to each patient to enhance treatment success.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch: "I am very much looking forward to meeting both existing and new customers at RSNA and presenting the exciting research results regarding liver ablation and our product portfolio, including DrugLog which represents an expansion of our offering, outside of radiation therapy."

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line is RayIntelligence®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,000 clinics in 43 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

ABOUT RAYSTATION

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

ABOUT RAYCARE

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

ABOUT RAYINTELLIGENCE

Data-driven oncology represents a new era in healthcare. RayIntelligence® is an innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system that gives meaning to data, empowering cancer centers to reach new levels of personalized care through insights based on clinical data.

* Some functionality is under development (not clinical) or subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

