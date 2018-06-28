RaySearch Laboratories: Tsuyama Chuo Proton Beam Center, Japan, Teats First Patients With RayStation

The proton center opened in 2016 and is run jointly with Okayama University. It is equipped with Mitsubishi Electric's proton therapy system, featuring the SELECTBEAM nozzle, which supports both PBS and uniform scanning (US). Tsuyama Chuo Hospital has also expressed an interest in starting PBS treatments using multi-leaf collimator (MLC), following market clearance of Mitsubishi Electric's MLC technique by Japanese authorities.

Yuki Tominaga, Medical Physicist at Tsuyama Chuo Proton Beam Center, says: "We are very pleased to have started PBS treatment safely using RayStation 6. In the future, we would like to establish comprehensive treatment combining PBS, US and photons with high-precision RayStation features such as multi-criteria optimization and deformable image registration."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are delighted by this first clinical treatment with RayStation at Tsuyama Chuo Hospital. Proton therapy is a key focus area for RaySearch, and our goal for RayStation is to support as many treatment delivery platforms as possible. I look forward to a long and successful clinical cooperation."

About Tsuyama Chuo Hospital

The hospital opened in 1951 and was the first general hospital in northern Okayama Prefecture. The Proton Beam Cancer Center opened in 2016 and is jointly operated with Okayama University Hospital. Both organizations have central roles in proton beam therapy, clinical research and education at the new facility.

About RayStation

RayStation integrates all RaySearch's advanced treatment planning solutions into a flexible treatment planning system. It combines unique features such as multi-criteria optimization tools with full support for 4D adaptive radiation therapy. It also includes functionality such as RaySearch's market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization and highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. The system is built on the latest software architecture and features a graphical user interface with state-of-the-art usability.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company has recentley launched the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare*, which comprises a new product area for RaySearch. RaySearch's software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

