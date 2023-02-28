RaySearch Laboratories: Year-end report 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

"In the fourth quarter of 2022, order intake increased by 49 percent and net sales rose 40 percent. Operating profit amounted to SEK 21 M (-17)."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch

FOURTH QUARTER (OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2022)

Order intake SEK 514.4 M (345.0)

(345.0) Net sales SEK 264.4 M (188.6)

(188.6) Operating profit SEK 20.7 M (-16.6))

(-16.6)) Profit after tax SEK 14.1 M (-16.0)

(-16.0) Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.41 (-0.47)

(-0.47) Cash flow SEK 42.8 M (-20.1)

(-20.1) Order backlog SEK 1,940.1 M (1,362,9) at the end of the period

TWELVE MONTHS (JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022)

Order intake SEK 1,218.5 M (807.8)

(807.8) Net sales SEK 843.6 M (641.7)

(641.7) Operating profit SEK 42.7 M (-53.3)

(-53.3) Profit after tax SEK 23.8 M (-47.3)

(-47.3) Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.69 (-1.38)

(-1.38) Cash flow SEK 46.8 M (-71.7)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

RaySearch received its largest order ever when Ion Beam Applications S.A. (IBA) placed an order of 17.3 MEUR for RayStation and RayCare for installation at nine proton centers in Spain .

. University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center/ Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio , in the United States , placed an order for RayStation.

in , in , placed an order for RayStation. CGN Medical Technologies placed an order for RayStation, which CGN sold together with IBA's proton treatment system to Yangzhou Hospital in China .

. Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James) in the United States , placed an order for RayStation.

NO SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and CFO Henrik Bergentoft will present RaySearch's the year-end report 2022 at a webcast to be held in English on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:00-10:30 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/230228

You can also join the webcast by phone:

Sverige: +46 8 505 583 51

UK: +44 333 300 92 67

US: +1 646 722 49 56

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on February 28, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

