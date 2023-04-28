RaySearch publishes Annual Report for 2022
Apr 28, 2023, 03:18 ET
STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2022. The report is held available on RaySearch's website, under the section Investors.
This information is information that RaySearch Larboratiories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 am CET, on April 28, 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]
Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
RaySearch - Annual Report 2022
|
rays-2022-12-31-sv.zip
SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories
