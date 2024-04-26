RaySearch publishes Annual Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)  publishes its Annual Report for the financial year 2023. The report is held available on RaySearch's website, under the section Investors. 

This information is information that RaySearch Larboratiories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 am CEST, on April 26, 2024.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) 
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

