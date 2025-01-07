RaySearch receives first order for DrugLog

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) today announces that the Polish company Medim has placed an order for the product DrugLog™. The order is a result of Medim winning a tender from The Children's Memorial Health Institute in Warsaw, Poland.

DrugLog is RaySearch's cost-effective solution for quickly and efficiently verifying the identity and concentration of compounded injectable medications used, for example, in cancer treatment with with cytostatic drugs (chemotherapy). DrugLog is used to detect errors in the preparation of drugs, which reduces the risk of medication errors. DrugLog is a unique combination of cutting-edge software and reliable well-established hardware for absorption spectroscopy.

The order includes the product DrugLog and support agreements for the second and third year. The Children's Memorial Health Institute is Poland's largest and most well-equipped children's hospital and is directly subordinated to the Polish Ministry of Health. It is also one of the leading teaching hospitals in Poland.

In the beginning of 2024 RaySearch acquired the product DrugLog from Pharmacolog in Uppsala, Sweden, to complement the product offering by improving and/or simplifying quality assurance in cancer treatment with cytostatic drugs.

Medim was founded in 1990 and has extensive experience in selling products and solutions to the healthcare sector in the Polish market.

Mateusz Nejman, Director of New Technologies Department, Medim: "This is an important milestone for our partnership with RaySearch. The new customer is a proof of how our joint efforts and expertise create concrete results in the market."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch: "We are pleased to announce that The Children's Memorial Health Institute in Warsaw, Poland is purchasing DrugLog. Medim is our first customer for DrugLog, which we acquired at the beginning of the year to complement our existing product offering. DrugLog represents a further step towards the vision of providing software support for all types of cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and surgery."

