RaySearch releases RayCare 2023B

14 Jul, 2023, 03:28 ET

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces the release of the latest version of RayCare®*, the next generation oncology information system. RayCare® 2023B* features a deeper and richer integration between RaySearch's products than ever before and introduces support for specification of the radiotherapy treatment course in RayCare, improving usability and efficiency of treatment management.

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A key feature of RayCare 2023B is the enhanced fully integrated management of radiotherapy treatment courses from prescription to the review of treatment results in RayCare. A new dedicated workspace for treatment course management supports all user needs in relation to managing the fractionation schedule for treatments including assignment of plans, managing treatment settings and handling approvals. Combined with the digital workflow support and treatment scheduling capabilities in RayCare as well as the integration with RayStation, treatment management is made simpler and more efficient.

RayCare 2023B features a deeper and richer integration than ever before between RaySearch's products, supporting more automated data transfer and a more cohesive user experience throughout the radiotherapy flow. The enhanced design supports efficiency and safety in the clinical workflow by reducing the number of manual actions and having structured data readily available where needed at all steps.

Other feature updates in this version include enhanced treatment schedules, support for more data migration as well as feature and usability updates to the patient chart and task management. 

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "It is satisfying to see the increased interest for RayCare as well as more clinics using the products in their clinical routine. We continue to further develop the product at a high pace and this release marks an even more integrated solution with the rest of our products to provide an efficient and superior user experience."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

