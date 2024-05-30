RaySearch releases RayCare 2024A

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces the release of the latest version of RayCare®*, the next generation oncology information system. RayCare 2024A features interoperability with Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators and an enhanced experience for radiotherapy treatment management, improving usability and efficiency of treatment management.

RayCare 2024A brings an enhanced experience for treatment course management with additional features and a fully integrated workflow from treatment prescription to treatment delivery and the review of treatment delivery results. Combined with the active workflow support and treatment and QA scheduling capabilities in RayCare, as well as the deep integration with RayStation, this brings efficiency and safety in the clinical workflow by reducing the number of manual actions required.

Other feature updates in RayCare 2024A version include enhancements and usability updates to patient chart and task management features as well as support for more external systems interfaces for improved co-existence with other hospital systems.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We know that RayCare receives positive reviews in technical evaluations of different types of oncology information systems. With its advanced functionality, which has been further improved in the latest version, combined with the interoperability with TrueBeam, RayCare now represents a very attractive alternative to competing systems, which is confirmed by both new and existing customers. One example, that we previously informed about, is Raigmore Hospital in Scotland. Their radiotherapy center has used RayStation for their TrueBeam linear accelerators for many years and recently decided to replace their existing oncology information system with RayCare. I am confident that more centers will make similar shifts from older oncology information systems to RayCare going forward."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,000 clinics in 43 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

About RayCare

The RayCare®* oncology information system (OIS) is designed to support the many complex logistical challenges faced by today's oncology clinics. RayCare is closely integrated with RayStation®* and provides seamless access to all the powerful planning tools in RayStation and RayCommand®. The system efficiently coordinates activities in radiation therapy and offers advanced features for clinical workflow automation, and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare responds to the demand from clinics for a more user-friendly and workflow-oriented information system that can support the cancer care of the future.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

