RaySearch releases RayStation 2024A

News provided by

RaySearch Laboratories

22 Dec, 2023, 02:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces the launch of RayStation®* 2024A, the latest version of the company's comprehensive treatment planning system. The new version brings several enhancements to important clinical workflows.

RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs. The new version of the treatment planning system adds the possibility to select fixation and support devices per plan and sub-plan. This adds improved flexibility when making combined treatment plans for a patient, for example photon-proton treatments where different treatment couches are used. Now, all needed couches and support devices can be modeled for a patient and the devices to include can easily be selected per plan. RayStation 2024A also brings the possibility to define clinical planning goals for both the combined plan and the constituent sub-plans, and evaluate correspondingly. This enhances the workflow further for evaluation of combinations of treatment plans.

In adaptive therapy planning, daily images are used to update the treatment plan to account for anatomical changes that occur during the course of treatment, such as tumor shrinkage, weight loss or organ motion. RayStation is specifically designed to make adaptive therapy faster and easier in clinical practice. The workflow for enhancing daily images to allow for accurate dose computation is further improved with RayStation 2024A.

RayStation 2024A also enhances the integration with the oncology analytics system RayIntelligence. RayIntelligence absorbs RayStation data automatically and enables users to monitor and understand the current state of the clinic and its treatments as well as provides insights on how to improve efficiency and treatment quality going forward.

Other improvements include adjustments to improve and ease transfer of treatment plans to various oncology information systems for delivery and faster saving of plan data, as well as a new tool used for segmentation of blood vessels in the lungs.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Further enhancing the capabilities of multi-modality treatments is key for RaySearch in the ambition to provide tools to create the best treatment plans for cancer patients. With RayStation 2024A we also continue with improvements within fast adaptive re-planning, which will be an important focus area during the coming years."

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Also from this source

Vejle Hospital becomes first center in the world to use RayStation for an online adaptive treatment with augmented CBCT

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that University Hospital of Southern Denmark in Vejle, Denmark has developed a new and groundbreaking...

RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report January 1 - September 30, 2023

THIRD QUARTER (JULY - SEPTEMBER 2023) Order intake SEK 240.7 M (219.1) Net sales SEK 252.9 M (210.9) Operating profit SEK 28.6 M (12.0) Profit after...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.