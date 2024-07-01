RaySearch releases RayStation 2024B

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces the launch of RayStation®* 2024B, the latest version of the company's innovative treatment planning system. The new version comes with automation of important clinical workflows, such as automatic image import directly followed by deep-learning segmentation and fast automated plan adaptation.

Adaptive radiation therapy involves continuous adjustment of the delivered radiation dose to account for changes in the patient anatomy throughout the course of treatment, which in most cases extends over several weeks. The adjustments are made to ensure the best treatment every day. RayStation 2024B brings a new workspace for fully automated follow-up and plan adaptation. The automated workflow includes several steps: First, the daily image of the patient is enhanced to allow for accurate dose computation and the organs and other body parts are delineated. Thereafter, the expected dose distribution is computed for the scheduled plan on the new image, to assess the resulting dose without adaptation. In the last step the treatment plan is adapted based on the new image. Within a few minutes after image acquisition the treatment team has all the information needed to decide whether to deliver the initial treatment plan or the plan adapted to the new image of the patient.

The automation of image import and deep-learning segmentation makes it possible to have all patients automatically segmented right after image acquisition and before any user opens a patient's data in RayStation. This saves time in the planning process for every patient and reduces the need for repetitive manual work. This functionality is part of a larger framework, where any type of DICOM data can be imported followed by automatically triggered actions in RayStation.

RayStation 2024B also comes with a large range of new deep-learning segmentation models, including guideline-based head-and-neck lymph nodes and brachial plexus. In addition, the speed of deep-learning image segmentation has been substantially increased.

Another highlight in the new release is a new tool used for planning stereotactic radiosurgery - a tool that helps reduce dose to healthy tissue while treating multiple tumors simultaneously.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Automation of repetitive tasks is essential to boost the efficiency at the clinics. This efficiency gain will be important to be able to serve an increasing patient population to be treated for cancer, as well as to free up time to handle the more complicated patient cases. I am proud that RaySearch leads the way in this transition."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-releases-raystation-2024b,c4008976

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/4008976/2894234.pdf RaySearch Press Release July 1, 2024 https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/raystation-2024b-pr,c3316230 RayStation-2024B-PR

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories